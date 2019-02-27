Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Flames-Devils Sums

February 27, 2019 10:14 pm
 
< a min read
Calgary 0 2 0—2
New Jersey 0 1 0—1

First Period_None. Penalties_Severson, NJ, (tripping), 19:03; Coleman, NJ, (high sticking), 19:34.

Second Period_1, Calgary, Lindholm 26 (Gaudreau, Tkachuk), 1:07 (pp). 2, Calgary, Giordano 14 (Monahan, Gaudreau), 13:52. 3, New Jersey, Rooney 3, 16:47 (sh). Penalties_Coleman, NJ, (roughing), 9:57; Coleman, NJ, (high sticking), 14:54.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Fantenberg, CGY, (high sticking), 5:42; Czarnik, CGY, (high sticking), 11:36; Coleman, NJ, (roughing), 20:00; Hamonic, CGY, (cross checking), 20:00.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 15-15-5_35. New Jersey 5-5-10_20.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 4; New Jersey 0 of 2.

Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 22-5-5 (20 shots-19 saves). New Jersey, Blackwood 6-5-0 (35-33).

A_12,019 (16,514). T_2:32.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Tony Sericolo.

