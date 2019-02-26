Flames-Islanders Sum

Calgary 0 1 2—3 N.Y. Islanders 0 1 0—1

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Calgary, Tkachuk 25 (Monahan, Lindholm), 2:57 (pp). 2, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 14 (Filppula, Ladd), 7:39.

Third Period_3, Calgary, Backlund 17 (Gaudreau, Lindholm), 3:15. 4, Calgary, Andersson 2 (Giordano, Czarnik), 5:12.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 9-10-8_27. N.Y. Islanders 5-12-10_27.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 5; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 4.

Goalies_Calgary, Smith 19-11-2 (27 shots-26 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 19-10-5 (27-24).

A_13,097 (16,234). T_2:27.

Referees_Brian Pochmara, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Kory Nagy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.