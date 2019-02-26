Listen Live Sports

Flames-Islanders Sums

February 26, 2019 9:41 pm
 
Calgary 0 1 2—3
N.Y. Islanders 0 1 0—1

First Period_None. Penalties_Ryan, CGY, (tripping), 6:46; Hickey, NYI, (interference), 12:31.

Second Period_1, Calgary, Tkachuk 25 (Monahan, Lindholm), 2:57 (pp). 2, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 14 (Filppula, Ladd), 7:39. Penalties_Leddy, NYI, (slashing), 2:38; Prout, CGY, (cross checking), 9:48; Brodie, CGY, (tripping), 12:24; Martin, NYI, (interference), 18:09; Clutterbuck, NYI, (delay of game), 18:39.

Third Period_3, Calgary, Backlund 17 (Gaudreau, Lindholm), 3:15. 4, Calgary, Andersson 2 (Giordano, Czarnik), 5:12. Penalties_Lindholm, CGY, (tripping), 8:44; N.Y. Islanders bench, served by Martin (too many men on the ice), 18:12.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 9-10-8_27. N.Y. Islanders 5-12-10_27.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 5; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 4.

Goalies_Calgary, Smith 19-11-2 (27 shots-26 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 19-10-5 (27-24).

A_13,097 (16,234). T_2:27.

Referees_Brian Pochmara, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Kory Nagy.

