Flames-Panthers Sum

|Florida won shootout 2-1.
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Florida, Dadonov 20 (Hoffman, Pysyk), 15:17.
Third Period_2, Calgary, Jankowski 10 (Hanifin, Smith), 6:51. 3, Florida, Hoffman 26 (Trocheck, Yandle), 11:59. 4, Calgary, Lindholm 25 (Gaudreau, Andersson), 17:36.
Overtime_None.
Shootout_Calgary 1 (Monahan G, Mangiapane NG, Tkachuk NG), Florida 2 (Huberdeau NG, Barkov G, Trocheck G).
Shots on Goal_Calgary 10-16-15-2_43. Florida 10-12-5-5_32.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 4; Florida 0 of 1.
Goalies_Calgary, Smith 14-11-2 (32 shots-30 saves). Florida, Reimer 11-10-5 (43-41).
A_10,198 (19,250). T_2:49.
Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Pierre Racicot.
