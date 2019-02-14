Listen Live Sports

Flames-Panthers Sums

February 14, 2019 10:06 pm
 
Calgary 0 0 2 0—2
Florida 0 1 1 0—3
Florida won shootout 2-1.

First Period_None. Penalties_None.

Second Period_1, Florida, Dadonov 20 (Pysyk, Hoffman), 15:17. Penalties_Kylington, CGY, (holding), 5:48; Ekblad, FLA, (interference), 16:14.

Third Period_2, Calgary, Jankowski 10 (Hanifin, Smith), 6:51 (pp). 3, Florida, Hoffman 26 (Yandle, Trocheck), 11:59. 4, Calgary, Lindholm 25 (Andersson, Gaudreau), 17:36. Penalties_Trocheck, FLA, (tripping), 1:11; Trocheck, FLA, (slashing), 4:37; Florida bench, served by Brassard (delay of game), 6:51.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_Calgary 1 (Monahan G, Mangiapane NG, Tkachuk NG), Florida 2 (Huberdeau NG, Barkov G, Trocheck G).

Shots on Goal_Calgary 10-16-15-2_43. Florida 10-12-5-5_32.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 4; Florida 0 of 1.

Goalies_Calgary, Smith 14-11-2 (32 shots-30 saves). Florida, Reimer 11-10-5 (43-41).

A_10,198 (19,250). T_2:49.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Pierre Racicot.

