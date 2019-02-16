Flames-Penguins Sum

Calgary 1 4 0—5 Pittsburgh 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Calgary, Mangiapane 2 (Kylington, Ryan), 7:06. 2, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 28 (Bjugstad, Schultz), 17:41.

Second Period_3, Calgary, Frolik 12 (Tkachuk, Andersson), 1:39. 4, Calgary, Czarnik 3 (Ryan), 3:12. 5, Pittsburgh, Crosby 25 (Kessel, Malkin), 6:52 (pp). 6, Calgary, Hamonic 4 (Lindholm, Monahan), 16:02. 7, Calgary, Bennett 11 (Backlund, Ryan), 18:31 (pp).

Third Period_8, Pittsburgh, Malkin 15 (Kessel, Crosby), 5:42 (pp). 9, Pittsburgh, Malkin 16 (Crosby, Letang), 14:41 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Calgary 9-15-7_31. Pittsburgh 13-14-11_38.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 3; Pittsburgh 2 of 4.

Goalies_Calgary, Smith 15-11-2 (38 shots-34 saves). Pittsburgh, DeSmith 13-10-5 (7-7), Murray 17-10-1 (24-19).

A_18,667 (18,387). T_2:36.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Scott Driscoll.

