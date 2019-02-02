Listen Live Sports

Florida A&M hands NC A&T its first MEAC loss, 63-39

February 2, 2019 8:52 pm
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Tracy Hectdor and Isaiah Martin each scored 12 points and Florida A&M handed North Carolina A&T its first loss Mid-East Athletic Conference loss, walloping the Aggies, 63-39 on Saturday.

It was the fourth straight win for the Rattlers (9-14, 6-2).

North Carolina A&T (11-10, 6-1) came into the game with six straight wins to open the conference schedule.

The Rattlers held the conference leaders to just 19 first-half points as the Aggies were 8 of 27 from the field and 1 of 5 from the free throw line in the first half. NC A&T did not warm up in the second half, shooting the same percentage from the floor over the final 20 minutes and missing all nine 3-point attempts.

The Rattlers, meanwhile, were 12 of 25 in the first half and took a 10-point lead into intermission. They were 14 of 25 in the second half an d finished the game shooting 52 percent.

Ibrahim Sylla had 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead NC A&T.

