Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Flowers leads LIU Brooklyn past Mt St Mary’s

February 7, 2019 9:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Sophomore Tyrn Flowers finished with 18 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals and LIU Brooklyn dominated the second half in a 77-62 victory over Mount St. Mary’s on Thursday night.

Jashaun Agosto pitched in with 14 points and nine rebounds for the Blackbirds (11-12, 5-6 Northeast Conference). Reserve Raul Frias sank three of the Blackbirds’ 11 3-pointers and scored 11. Raiquan Clark finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season.

LIU Brooklyn led 36-33 at halftime and just 43-40 after Collin Nnamene hit a jumper for the Mountaineers (5-19, 2-9) with 14:54 left to play. But Flowers answered with a layup and Julian Batts hit a 3-pointer and added a 3-point play to push the Blackbirds’ lead to 52-40. Mount St. Mary’s got no closer than seven points over the final 12:49.

Sophomore Jalen Gibbs hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 to lead the Mountaineers. Freshman Malik Jeffereson added 12 points and seven rebounds.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1903: Commerce and Labor Department created

Get our daily newsletter.