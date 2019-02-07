Flowers leads LIU Brooklyn past Mt St Mary’s

NEW YORK (AP) — Sophomore Tyrn Flowers finished with 18 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals and LIU Brooklyn dominated the second half in a 77-62 victory over Mount St. Mary’s on Thursday night.

Jashaun Agosto pitched in with 14 points and nine rebounds for the Blackbirds (11-12, 5-6 Northeast Conference). Reserve Raul Frias sank three of the Blackbirds’ 11 3-pointers and scored 11. Raiquan Clark finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season.

LIU Brooklyn led 36-33 at halftime and just 43-40 after Collin Nnamene hit a jumper for the Mountaineers (5-19, 2-9) with 14:54 left to play. But Flowers answered with a layup and Julian Batts hit a 3-pointer and added a 3-point play to push the Blackbirds’ lead to 52-40. Mount St. Mary’s got no closer than seven points over the final 12:49.

Sophomore Jalen Gibbs hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 to lead the Mountaineers. Freshman Malik Jeffereson added 12 points and seven rebounds.

