Flyers-Blue Jackets Sum

The Associated Press
 
February 28, 2019 10:01 pm
 
< a min read
Philadelphia 2 0 1 0—3
Columbus 1 1 1 1—4

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Voracek 18 (Gostisbehere, Giroux), 3:30 (pp). 2, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 13 (Jenner, Anderson), 10:45. 3, Philadelphia, Sanheim 7 (Konecny, Patrick), 18:00.

Second Period_4, Columbus, Panarin 25 (Dubois, Werenski), 7:31.

Third Period_5, Columbus, Harrington 2 (Duchene, Dzingel), 4:15. 6, Philadelphia, Sanheim 8 (Provorov, Voracek), 13:12.

Overtime_7, Columbus, Jones 8 (Panarin), 4:27.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 10-6-13-2_31. Columbus 14-10-14-2_40.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 1 of 2; Columbus 0 of 3.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Elliott 8-7-1 (40 shots-36 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 27-19-1 (31-28).

A_17,169 (18,500). T_2:46.

Referees_Brad Meier, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Pierre Racicot.

