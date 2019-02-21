Flyers-Canadiens Sum

Philadelphia 0 0 1—1 Montreal 3 2 0—5

First Period_1, Montreal, Gallagher 24 (Danault, Kulak), 0:58. 2, Montreal, Kotkaniemi 11 (Byron, Benn), 3:11. 3, Montreal, Gallagher 25, 10:33.

Second Period_4, Montreal, Gallagher 26 (Shaw, Weber), 2:56. 5, Montreal, Tatar 20 (Domi), 6:48.

Third Period_6, Philadelphia, Raffl 5 (Gostisbehere, Konecny), 10:23.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 8-10-12_30. Montreal 15-11-14_40.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 3; Montreal 0 of 0.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 13-8-1 (9 shots-6 saves), Elliott 6-7-0 (31-29). Montreal, Price 25-16-5 (30-29).

A_21,302 (21,288). T_2:31.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Matt MacPherson.

