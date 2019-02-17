Listen Live Sports

Flyers-Red Wings Sums

February 17, 2019 9:14 pm
 
Philadelphia 1 0 2—3
Detroit 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Lindblom 9 (Couturier), 15:48. Penalties_Simmonds, PHI, Major (fighting), 0:53; Mantha, DET, Major (fighting), 0:53.

Second Period_2, Detroit, Helm 5 (Kronwall, Nielsen), 14:49. Penalties_Detroit bench, served by Bertuzzi (too many men on the ice), 1:29; Giroux, PHI, (hooking), 6:10.

Third Period_3, Philadelphia, Provorov 6 (van Riemsdyk, Varone), 2:11. 4, Philadelphia, Lindblom 10 (Sanheim, Couturier), 18:34. Penalties_Laughton, PHI, (hooking), 5:42.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 10-9-4_23. Detroit 14-12-12_38.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 1; Detroit 0 of 2.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 13-6-1 (38 shots-37 saves). Detroit, Bernier 6-13-3 (10-9), Howard 17-16-5 (12-11).

A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:35.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Ghislain Hebert. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Tim Nowak.

