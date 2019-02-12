Flyers-Wild Sum

|Philadelphia
First Period_1, Philadelphia, Provorov 5 (Varone), 2:54. 2, Minnesota, Parise 23 (Granlund, Spurgeon), 8:58 (pp). 3, Minnesota, Kunin 3, 10:45. 4, Minnesota, Kunin 4 (Eriksson Ek, Spurgeon), 13:28.
Second Period_5, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 14 (Gostisbehere, Simmonds), 8:42 (pp). 6, Philadelphia, Couturier 24 (Giroux, Sanheim), 13:57.
Third Period_7, Minnesota, Spurgeon 11 (Foligno, Suter), 2:06. 8, Philadelphia, Giroux 17 (Voracek, Sanheim), 6:30. 9, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 15 (Gostisbehere, Couturier), 15:31 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 7-11-8_26. Minnesota 13-11-15_39.
Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 2 of 4; Minnesota 1 of 6.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Stolarz 4-3-3 (39 shots-35 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 21-20-4 (26-21).
A_18,607 (18,064). T_2:33.
Referees_Chris Lee, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Brian Mach.
