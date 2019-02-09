Listen Live Sports

Fobbs scores 29 to lift Towson past James Madison 66-59

February 9, 2019 7:04 pm
 
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Brian Fobbs had 29 points as Towson beat James Madison 66-59 on Saturday.

Nakye Sanders had eight rebounds for Towson (9-16, 5-7 Colonial Athletic Conference). Dennis Tunstall added seven rebounds.

Stuckey Mosley had 14 points for the Dukes (10-15, 3-9). Matt Lewis added 13 points. Darius Banks had 11 points.

The Tigers evened the season series against the Dukes with the win. James Madison defeated Towson 74-65 on Jan. 12. Towson matches up against Delaware at home on Thursday. James Madison plays Drexel at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

