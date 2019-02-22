Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ford leads Saint Mary’s (Cal) past Pacific 58-32

February 22, 2019 1:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Ford had 28 points as Saint Mary’s rolled past Pacific 58-32 on Thursday night.

Malik Fitts had nine rebounds for Saint Mary’s (18-10, 9-4 West Coast Conference). Tanner Krebs added seven rebounds. Jordan Hunter had three assists and three blocks for the visitors.

The Tigers’ 32 points on 20.8 percent shooting represented the worst marks by a Saint Mary’s opponent this season.

Pacific (13-15, 3-10) put up 17 second-half points, a season low for the team.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Roberto Gallinat, whose 15 points per game coming into the matchup led the Tigers, shot only 14 percent in the game (1 of 7).

The Gaels improve to 2-0 against the Tigers this season. Saint Mary’s defeated Pacific 78-66 on Feb. 7. Saint Mary’s matches up against San Diego on the road on Saturday. Pacific plays Loyola Marymount at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.