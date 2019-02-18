Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Former Arizona coach Olson suffers minor stroke

February 18, 2019 7:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Former Arizona coach Lute Olson has been hospitalized after suffering a minor stroke over the weekend.

Banner University Medical Center said in a news release on Monday the 84-year-old Hall of Famer is in good condition, but will need some rehabilitation once he is released from the hospital.

Doctors said five days after Olson’s retirement in 2008 that the coach had suffered a previously undiagnosed stroke earlier that year.

Olson turned an Arizona program that won four games the year before he was hired in 1983 into a national powerhouse. The Wildcats won a national title under him in 1997 and went to the Final Four five times.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Olson still lives in Tucson and attends most Arizona men’s basketball games.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Advanced Performance Management
2|27 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
2|27 Department of State
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy Blue Angels perform a Delta Roll

Today in History

1922: Supreme Court defends women’s voting rights

Get our daily newsletter.