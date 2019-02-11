Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Former Chiefs defensive coordinator Sutton hired by Falcons

February 11, 2019 10:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton has joined the Atlanta Falcons as a senior assistant.

Sutton was fired by the Chiefs two days after a crushing 37-31 loss in the AFC championship game, when Kansas City failed to stop Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on what turned out to be the only possession of overtime.

Sutton joins an Atlanta team that revamped its coaching staff after a disappointing 7-9 season, firing all three coordinators. Head coach Dan Quinn is taking over as defensive coordinator, and Sutton will assist with areas such as game management, timeout usage and replay review.

The 68-year-old Sutton had been Kansas City’s defensive coordinator since 2013, when he joined Andy Reid’s initial staff. The longtime college and NFL assistant previously spent 13 years in a variety of roles with the New York Jets, including a stint as defensive coordinator.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

For more AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.