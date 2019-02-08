Listen Live Sports

Former cyclist Floyd Landis to open cafe and hemp store

February 8, 2019 3:47 pm
 
LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Former professional cyclist Floyd Landis has announced plans to open a bicycle showroom and coffee shop that will sell hemp products in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

LNP reports Landis said Thursday he will open Floyd’s of Lancaster Cafe in the spring featuring products from his Colorado-based business that sells cannabis derivatives.

The cafe will serve coffee, food and products made with CBD, the non-psychoactive chemical compound found in the cannabis plant. The bike shop will also feature electric bikes from Van Dessel, which sponsors Landis’ professional cycling team.

Landis says his company will begin to make “significant purchases” from Pennsylvania hemp farmers.

Landis, who is from Farmersville, was initially declared the winner of the 2006 Tour de France.

He later lost the title after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

