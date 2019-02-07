Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Former Czech Republic defender Repka gets jail for fraud

February 7, 2019 6:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PRAGUE (AP) — Former Czech Republic defender Tomas Repka has been convicted of fraud and sentenced to 15 months in jail.

The Prague 6 district court ruled that the 45-year-old Repka sold a luxury car to a woman even though he didn’t own it. The former West Ham and Fiorentina player had been renting the car at the time.

In a deal Repka signed, he promised to return the money if the ownership was not transferred to the woman, but he didn’t do that.

Thursday’s ruling is not final. Both Repka’s lawyer and the state prosecutor immediately appealed.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

It’s not the first time Repka has been in trouble.

Last year, he received a six-month jail term for offering sexual services in the name of his former wife. That was later changed to community service. He also twice got suspended sentences for drunk driving.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.