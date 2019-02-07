Former Czech Republic defender Repka gets jail for fraud

PRAGUE (AP) — Former Czech Republic defender Tomas Repka has been convicted of fraud and sentenced to 15 months in jail.

The Prague 6 district court ruled that the 45-year-old Repka sold a luxury car to a woman even though he didn’t own it. The former West Ham and Fiorentina player had been renting the car at the time.

In a deal Repka signed, he promised to return the money if the ownership was not transferred to the woman, but he didn’t do that.

Thursday’s ruling is not final. Both Repka’s lawyer and the state prosecutor immediately appealed.

It’s not the first time Repka has been in trouble.

Last year, he received a six-month jail term for offering sexual services in the name of his former wife. That was later changed to community service. He also twice got suspended sentences for drunk driving.

