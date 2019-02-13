Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Free Agents

February 13, 2019 8:41 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The 61 remaining free agents (q-rejected $17.9 million qualifying offer):

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (2) — Adam Jones, of; Colby Rasmus, of.

BOSTON (2) — q-Craig Kimbrel, rhp; Brandon Phillips, 2b.

CHICAGO (2) — Miguel Gonzalez, rhp; James Shields, rhp.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

DETROIT (3) — Jose Iglesias, ss; Victor Martinez, dh; Jarrod Saltalamacchia, c.

HOUSTON (5) — Evan Gattis, of; Marwin Gonzalez, inf-of; q-Dallas Keuchel, lhp; Martin Maldonado, c; Tony Sipp, lhp.

KANSAS CITY (1) — Alcides Escobar, ss.

LOS ANGELES (3) — Jim Johnson, rhp; Blake Wood, rhp; Chris Young, of.

MINNESOTA (6) — Matt Belisle, rhp; Logan Forsythe, 2b; Chris Gimenez, c; Joe Mauer, 1b; Logan Morrison, 1b; Ervin Santana, rhp,

NEW YORK (1) — Adeiny Hechavarria, ss.

OAKLAND (1) — Edwin Jackson, rhp.

SEATTLE (3) — Cameron Maybin, of; Denard Span, of; Adam Warren, rhp.

TAMPA BAY (2) — Carlos Gomez, of; Sergio Romo, rhp.

TEXAS (4) — Adrian Beltre, 3b; Bartolo Colon, rhp; Doug Fister, rhp; Yovani Gallardo, rhp; c.

TORONTO (1) —Tyler Clippard, rhp.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (2) — Clay Buchholz, rhp; Brad Ziegler, rhp.

ATLANTA (2) — Brandon McCarthy, rhp; Peter Moylan, rhp.

CHICAGO (2) — Jorge De La Rosa, lhp; Jaime Garcia, lhp,

COLORADO (3) — Carlos Gonzalez, of; Matt Holliday, of; Gerardo Parra, of.

LOS ANGELES (3) — John Axford, rhp; Manny Machado, ss; Ryan Madson, rhp.

MILWAUKEE (2) — Gio Gonzalez, lhp; Mike Moustakas, 3b.

NEW YORK (3) — Austin Jackson, of; A.J. Ramos, rhp; Jose Reyes, inf.

PHILADELPHIA (2) — Jose Bautista, of; Aaron Loup, lhp.

PITTSBURGH (1) — Josh Harrison, 2b.

ST. LOUIS (1) — Bud Norris, rhp.

SAN DIEGO (1) — A.J. Ellis, c.

WASHINGTON (3) — Joaquin Benoit, rhp; q-Bryce Harper, of; Matt Wieters, c.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|20 GovCon Enterprise Transformation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army air assault students practice rappelling from helicopter

Today in History

1792: George Washington signs the Postal Service Act

Get our daily newsletter.