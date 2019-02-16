Listen Live Sports

Friday scores 15 to carry Abilene Christian over UIW 68-48

February 16, 2019 6:23 pm
 
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jalone Friday registered 15 points as Abilene Christian easily defeated Incarnate Word 68-48 on Saturday.

Jaylen Franklin added 12 points, six rebounds and six assists for Abilene Christian (21-5, 10-3 Southland Conference).

Augustine Ene had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals (6-19, 1-11), whose losing streak reached 10 games.

Abilene Christian matches up against Southeastern Louisiana at home next Saturday. UIW takes on Lamar at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

