Friday’s College Baseball Scores

Bethel (Tenn.) 3, Culver-Stockton 0
Flagler 6, Queens (N.C.) 3
Loyola (NO) 3-4, Lindenwood-Belleville 2-3
Truett McConnell (Ga.) 3, Clarke 2
