Friday’s College Basketball

EAST

Brown 60, Dartmouth 58

Canisius 75, Quinnipiac 70

Cornell 80, Penn 71

Davidson 75, St. Bonaventure 66

Harvard 65, Yale 49

Princeton 55, Columbia 43

St. Lawrence 72, Hobart 58

SOUTH

Centre 79, Rhodes 57

MIDWEST

Bemidji St. 76, Sioux Falls 73

Bowling Green 92, Buffalo 88

Green Bay 90, Milwaukee 74

IUPUI 83, N. Kentucky 77

Michigan 90, Iowa 81

Minn. St.-Mankato 88, Minn. St.-Moorhead 87

Minot St. 66, Augustana (SD) 64

North Dakota 74, W. Illinois 73

Northern St. (SD) 90, Concordia (St.P.) 79

SW Minnesota St. 100, Minn.-Crookston 78

St. Cloud St. 92, Upper Iowa 74

UIC 67, Wright St. 53

Wayne (Mich.) 86, Grand Valley St. 78

Wayne (Neb.) 67, Mary 48

Winona St. 65, Minn. Duluth 53

Wisconsin 69, Maryland 61

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

Coll. of Idaho 64, Evergreen St. 55

Corban 82, Multnomah Bible 79

NW Christian 95, Warner Pacific 82

Northwest U. 86, E. Oregon 76

