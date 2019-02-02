Friday’s College Basketball

EAST
Brown 60, Dartmouth 58
Canisius 75, Quinnipiac 70
Cornell 80, Penn 71
Davidson 75, St. Bonaventure 66
Harvard 65, Yale 49
Princeton 55, Columbia 43
St. Lawrence 72, Hobart 58
SOUTH
Centre 79, Rhodes 57
MIDWEST
Bemidji St. 76, Sioux Falls 73
Bowling Green 92, Buffalo 88
Green Bay 90, Milwaukee 74
IUPUI 83, N. Kentucky 77
Michigan 90, Iowa 81
Minn. St.-Mankato 88, Minn. St.-Moorhead 87
Minot St. 66, Augustana (SD) 64
North Dakota 74, W. Illinois 73
Northern St. (SD) 90, Concordia (St.P.) 79
SW Minnesota St. 100, Minn.-Crookston 78
St. Cloud St. 92, Upper Iowa 74
UIC 67, Wright St. 53
Wayne (Mich.) 86, Grand Valley St. 78
Wayne (Neb.) 67, Mary 48
Winona St. 65, Minn. Duluth 53
Wisconsin 69, Maryland 61
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
Coll. of Idaho 64, Evergreen St. 55
Corban 82, Multnomah Bible 79
NW Christian 95, Warner Pacific 82
Northwest U. 86, E. Oregon 76
