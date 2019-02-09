Friday’s College Basketball

EAST
Canisius 81, Rider 80
Cornell 83, Dartmouth 80
Harvard 98, Columbia 96, 3OT
Marist 79, Niagara 58
Penn 92, Brown 82
Quinnipiac 66, Iona 65
Saint Joseph’s 91, Saint Louis 61
Siena 51, Manhattan 49
Skidmore 79, Hobart 71
Yale 74, Princeton 60
SOUTH
Berry 69, Sewanee 63
Centre 75, Oglethorpe 54
Louisiana-Lafayette 76, Georgia St. 72
Louisiana-Monroe 88, Georgia Southern 79
MIDWEST
Akron 72, Kent St. 53
Bemidji St. 73, Concordia (St.P.) 58
Mary 78, Upper Iowa 72
Minn. St.-Moorhead 98, SW Minnesota St. 79
Minn.-Crookston 77, Minn. St.-Mankato 72
Minot St. 87, Winona St. 72
Northern St. (SD) 90, Sioux Falls 84
St. Cloud St. 91, Wayne (Neb.) 79
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
Coll. of Idaho 108, Multnomah Bible 93
Corban 94, S. Oregon 92
E. Oregon 77, Warner Pacific 74
Oregon Tech 94, NW Christian 93
