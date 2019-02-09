Friday’s College Basketball

EAST

Canisius 81, Rider 80

Cornell 83, Dartmouth 80

Harvard 98, Columbia 96, 3OT

Marist 79, Niagara 58

Penn 92, Brown 82

Quinnipiac 66, Iona 65

Saint Joseph’s 91, Saint Louis 61

Siena 51, Manhattan 49

Skidmore 79, Hobart 71

Yale 74, Princeton 60

SOUTH

Berry 69, Sewanee 63

Centre 75, Oglethorpe 54

Louisiana-Lafayette 76, Georgia St. 72

Louisiana-Monroe 88, Georgia Southern 79

MIDWEST

Akron 72, Kent St. 53

Bemidji St. 73, Concordia (St.P.) 58

Mary 78, Upper Iowa 72

Minn. St.-Moorhead 98, SW Minnesota St. 79

Minn.-Crookston 77, Minn. St.-Mankato 72

Minot St. 87, Winona St. 72

Northern St. (SD) 90, Sioux Falls 84

St. Cloud St. 91, Wayne (Neb.) 79

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

Coll. of Idaho 108, Multnomah Bible 93

Corban 94, S. Oregon 92

E. Oregon 77, Warner Pacific 74

Oregon Tech 94, NW Christian 93

