The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Friday’s College Basketball

February 22, 2019 11:45 pm
 
EAST

Brown 88, Harvard 79

Buffalo 80, Kent St. 57

Canisius 60, Monmouth (NJ) 59

Davidson 75, Rhode Island 66

Farmingdale 104, Purchase 68

Iona 66, Manhattan 52

Penn 77, Columbia 74, OT

Princeton 68, Cornell 59

Rider 97, Niagara 81

St. Peter’s 65, Marist 59

Yale 77, Dartmouth 59

Yeshiva 103, Old Westbury 70

SOUTH

No scores reported from the SOUTH.

MIDWEST

Augustana (SD) 81, Sioux Falls 65

Concordia (St.P.) 75, Winona St. 71

Green Bay 63, UIC 62

IUPUI 67, Milwaukee 60

Iowa 76, Indiana 70, OT

Minn. Duluth 76, Minn.-Crookston 67

Minn. St.-Mankato 77, Upper Iowa 75

Minn. St.-Moorhead 93, Minot St. 78

Northern St. (SD) 69, Mary 64

Ohio 92, Bowling Green 87, OT

St. Cloud St. 85, Bemidji St. 58

Wayne (Neb.) 86, SW Minnesota St. 77

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

TOURNAMENT

MIAA Conference Tournament

Semifinals

Albion 87, Olivet 85

Trine 82, Calvin 78

