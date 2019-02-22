Friday’s College Basketball

EAST
Brown 88, Harvard 79
Buffalo 80, Kent St. 57
Canisius 60, Monmouth (NJ) 59
Davidson 75, Rhode Island 66
Farmingdale 104, Purchase 68
Iona 66, Manhattan 52
Penn 77, Columbia 74, OT
Princeton 68, Cornell 59
Rider 97, Niagara 81
St. Peter’s 65, Marist 59
Yale 77, Dartmouth 59
Yeshiva 103, Old Westbury 70
SOUTH
No scores reported from the SOUTH.
MIDWEST
Augustana (SD) 81, Sioux Falls 65
Concordia (St.P.) 75, Winona St. 71
Green Bay 63, UIC 62
IUPUI 67, Milwaukee 60
Iowa 76, Indiana 70, OT
Minn. Duluth 76, Minn.-Crookston 67
Minn. St.-Mankato 77, Upper Iowa 75
Minn. St.-Moorhead 93, Minot St. 78
Northern St. (SD) 69, Mary 64
Ohio 92, Bowling Green 87, OT
St. Cloud St. 85, Bemidji St. 58
Wayne (Neb.) 86, SW Minnesota St. 77
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.
TOURNAMENT
MIAA Conference Tournament
Semifinals
Albion 87, Olivet 85
Trine 82, Calvin 78
