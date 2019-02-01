Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s College Hockey Scores

February 1, 2019 10:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
EAST

American International 6, Niagara 4

Mercyhurst 5, Canisius 3

Bentley 4, Air Force 3, OT

Sacred Heart 6, Robert Morris 2

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Arizona St. 6, RIT 1

Army 2, Holy Cross 2, OT

RPI 3, Colgate 1

Quinnipiac 4, Clarkson 2

St. Lawrence 3, Princeton 2

Cornell 4, Union 0

Harvard 4, Dartmouth 1

UMass Lowell 3, Northeastern 1

Vermont 3, Providence 1

New Hampshire 3, Maine 2

Boston College 5, UConn 3

UMass 7, Boston U. 5

MIDWEST

Michigan St. 4, Wisconsin 1

Ohio St. 4, Notre Dame 2

Lake Superior St. 6, Ferris St. 3

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|8 6th Global Conference on Education,...
2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.