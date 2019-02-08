Friday’s College Hockey Scores

Sacred Heart 4, Niagara 2
Bentley 3, Canisius 2, OT
RIT 4, Holy Cross 3
American International 3, Army 0
Penn St. 7, Minnesota 2
Brown 4, Princeton 2
Colgate 3, St. Lawrence 2
Quinnipiac 4, Yale 0
Cornell 5, Clarkson 0
Harvard 5, Union 3
RPI 3, Dartmouth 3, OT
Providence 1, Maine 0
UMass 4, Boston U. 2
UMass Lowell 3, Boston College 0
New Hampshire 1, Vermont 0
Ala.-Huntsville 3, N. Michigan 2, 2OT
Adrian 5, Concordia-Wisconsin 3
Michigan 5, Michigan St. 3
Ohio St. 2, Wisconsin 1, OT
Omaha 3, Miami 0
Colorado College 2, St. Cloud St. 2, OT
Bemidji St. 4, Ferris St. 3, 2OT
Minnesota St. 1, Michigan Tech 1, OT
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.