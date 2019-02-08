Friday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST

Sacred Heart 4, Niagara 2

Bentley 3, Canisius 2, OT

RIT 4, Holy Cross 3

American International 3, Army 0

Penn St. 7, Minnesota 2

Brown 4, Princeton 2

Colgate 3, St. Lawrence 2

Quinnipiac 4, Yale 0

Cornell 5, Clarkson 0

Harvard 5, Union 3

RPI 3, Dartmouth 3, OT

Providence 1, Maine 0

UMass 4, Boston U. 2

UMass Lowell 3, Boston College 0

New Hampshire 1, Vermont 0

SOUTH

Ala.-Huntsville 3, N. Michigan 2, 2OT

MIDWEST

Adrian 5, Concordia-Wisconsin 3

Michigan 5, Michigan St. 3

Ohio St. 2, Wisconsin 1, OT

Omaha 3, Miami 0

Colorado College 2, St. Cloud St. 2, OT

Bemidji St. 4, Ferris St. 3, 2OT

Minnesota St. 1, Michigan Tech 1, OT

