Friday’s College Hockey Scores

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
RIT 2, Sacred Heart 0
Harvard 3, St. Lawrence 2
Yale 3, Colgate 0
Minnesota 4, Ohio St. 3
Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.
North Dakota 5, W. Michigan 1
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.