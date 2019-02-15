Friday’s College Hockey Scores

RIT 2, Sacred Heart 0
Niagara 4, Bentley 3
Mercyhurst 1, Army 1, OT
Robert Morris 5, Holy Cross 3
Harvard 3, St. Lawrence 2
Cornell 3, Brown 3, OT
Quinnipiac 1, Union 1, OT
RPI 6, Princeton 2
Dartmouth 1, Clarkson 0
Yale 3, Colgate 0
Maine 3, Merrimack 3, OT
Northeastern 4, Vermont 1
UMass 4, Boston College 3
UConn 3, Boston U. 2, OT
Providence 6, UMass Lowell 1
Minnesota 4, Ohio St. 3
Wisconsin 2, Notre Dame 1
Michigan St. 5, Penn St. 3
North Dakota 5, W. Michigan 1
Lake Superior St. 3, Michigan Tech 1
