Friday’s College Hockey Scores

February 15, 2019 11:32 pm
 
EAST

RIT 2, Sacred Heart 0

Niagara 4, Bentley 3

Mercyhurst 1, Army 1, OT

Robert Morris 5, Holy Cross 3

Harvard 3, St. Lawrence 2

Cornell 3, Brown 3, OT

Quinnipiac 1, Union 1, OT

RPI 6, Princeton 2

Dartmouth 1, Clarkson 0

Yale 3, Colgate 0

Maine 3, Merrimack 3, OT

Northeastern 4, Vermont 1

UMass 4, Boston College 3

UConn 3, Boston U. 2, OT

Providence 6, UMass Lowell 1

MIDWEST

Minnesota 4, Ohio St. 3

Wisconsin 2, Notre Dame 1

Michigan St. 5, Penn St. 3

North Dakota 5, W. Michigan 1

Minn.-Duluth 5, Denver 2

Lake Superior St. 3, Michigan Tech 1

Bowling Green 8, Alaska 0

N. Michigan 2, Bemidji St. 2, OT

FAR WEST

Air Force 3, Canisius 0

Arizona St. 4, American International 1

