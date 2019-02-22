Listen Live Sports

Friday’s College Hockey Scores

February 22, 2019 10:18 pm
 
EAST

Air Force 3, Mercyhurst 3, OT

Sacred Heart 5, Army 0

Holy Cross 5, Bentley 3

RIT 5, Robert Morris 3

Niagara 2, Canisius 2, OT

Penn St. 8, Wisconsin 2

RPI 3, Cornell 2, OT

Colgate 5, Union 1

Harvard 4, Brown 2

Dartmouth 2, Yale 0

Quinnipiac 7, St. Lawrence 2

Clarkson 1, Princeton 1, OT

Maine 2, Boston College 1

Northeastern 6, New Hampshire 3

Boston U. 1, Vermont 0, OT

UMass Lowell 6, Merrimack 3

MIDWEST

Michigan 4, Ohio St. 2

St. Cloud St. 4, Omaha 1

Ala.-Huntsville 2, Ferris St. 0

Michigan Tech 3, Alaska Anchorage 2

N. Michigan 4, Lake Superior St. 2

