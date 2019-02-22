Friday’s College Hockey Scores

Air Force 3, Mercyhurst 3, OT
Sacred Heart 5, Army 0
Holy Cross 5, Bentley 3
RIT 5, Robert Morris 3
Niagara 2, Canisius 2, OT
Penn St. 8, Wisconsin 2
RPI 3, Cornell 2, OT
Colgate 5, Union 1
Harvard 4, Brown 2
Dartmouth 2, Yale 0
Quinnipiac 7, St. Lawrence 2
Clarkson 1, Princeton 1, OT
Maine 2, Boston College 1
Northeastern 6, New Hampshire 3
Boston U. 1, Vermont 0, OT
UMass Lowell 6, Merrimack 3
Michigan 4, Ohio St. 2
St. Cloud St. 4, Omaha 1
Ala.-Huntsville 2, Ferris St. 0
Michigan Tech 3, Alaska Anchorage 2
N. Michigan 4, Lake Superior St. 2
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.