Friday’s Major League Linescore

|Southeastern
|000
|100
|100—2
|8
|0
|Detroit
|011
|000
|19x—12
|17
|1
Dieguez, Hartle (2), Covers (3), Soto (4), Fraser (5), Romero (6), Long (7), Wilson (8), Gast (8), Thomas (8), and Estrada, Onstott, Mangome; Turnbull, Mize (3), Funkhouser (5), Soto (7), Jimenez (8), Voelker (9), and Rogers, Scivicque. HRs_Pinero, Dixon, Rogers.
___
|Philadelphia
|101
|010
|000—3
|4
|1
|Tampa Bay
|001
|001
|000—2
|7
|1
Irvin, Brown (3), Davis (4), Garcia (5), Pazos (6), Bleich (7), Viza (8), Windle (9), and Knapp, Brantly; Pruitt, Drake (2), Poche (3), Pinto (3), Wood (4), Merritt (5), Sadler (6), Kittredge (7), Santos (8), Moore (9), and Zunino, Perez. W_Irvin 1-0. L_Pruitt 0-1. HRs_Franco; Coats.
___
|Northeastern
|000
|000
|0—0
|3
|1
|Boston
|012
|201
|x—6
|7
|2
Murphy, Stiehl (2), Githens (3), Jacobsak (5), Langan (6), and Geaslen, Beaudet; Shawaryn, Hernandez (3), Tapia (5), Taylor (6), and Swihart, Hernandez. W_Shawaryn 1-0. L_Stiehl 0-1. HRs_Dalbec.
___
