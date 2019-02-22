Friday’s Major League Linescore

Southeastern 000 100 100—2 8 0 Detroit 011 000 19x—12 17 1

Dieguez, Hartle (2), Covers (3), Soto (4), Fraser (5), Romero (6), Long (7), Wilson (8), Gast (8), Thomas (8), and Estrada, Onstott, Mangome; Turnbull, Mize (3), Funkhouser (5), Soto (7), Jimenez (8), Voelker (9), and Rogers, Scivicque. HRs_Pinero, Dixon, Rogers.

___

Philadelphia 101 010 000—3 4 1 Tampa Bay 001 001 000—2 7 1

Irvin, Brown (3), Davis (4), Garcia (5), Pazos (6), Bleich (7), Viza (8), Windle (9), and Knapp, Brantly; Pruitt, Drake (2), Poche (3), Pinto (3), Wood (4), Merritt (5), Sadler (6), Kittredge (7), Santos (8), Moore (9), and Zunino, Perez. W_Irvin 1-0. L_Pruitt 0-1. HRs_Franco; Coats.

___

Advertisement

Northeastern 000 000 0—0 3 1 Boston 012 201 x—6 7 2

Murphy, Stiehl (2), Githens (3), Jacobsak (5), Langan (6), and Geaslen, Beaudet; Shawaryn, Hernandez (3), Tapia (5), Taylor (6), and Swihart, Hernandez. W_Shawaryn 1-0. L_Stiehl 0-1. HRs_Dalbec.

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.