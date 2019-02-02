Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Loyola 62, Mt. St. Joseph’s 57

Wichita Sunrise, Kan. 53, Bishop Walsh 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Baltimore Poly vs. Dunbar, ppd.

Benjamin Franklin High School vs. Aberdeen, ppd.

Bladensburg vs. Parkdale, ppd.

Broadneck vs. Annapolis, ppd.

C. H. Flowers vs. Eleanor Roosevelt, ppd.

Calvert vs. Huntingtown, ppd.

City College vs. Baltimore Douglass, ppd.

Crossland vs. Frederick Douglass, ppd.

Digital Harbor vs. National Academy Foundation, ppd.

Eastern Tech vs. Randallstown, ppd.

Friendly vs. Surrattsville, ppd.

Glen Burnie vs. Northeast – AA, ppd.

Harford Tech vs. Joppatowne, ppd.

High Point vs. Hyattsville Northwestern, ppd.

Kent Island vs. North Dorchester, ppd.

La Plata vs. Lackey, ppd.

Laurel vs. DuVal, ppd.

Linganore vs. South Hagerstown, ppd.

Mergenthaler vs. New Era Academy, ppd.

Oakland Southern vs. Tucker County, W.Va., ppd.

Oxon Hill vs. Fairmont Heights, ppd.

Park School vs. Cristo Rey Jesuit, ppd.

Patterson vs. Academy for College and Career Exploration, ppd.

Potomac vs. Largo, ppd.

Severn vs. Chapelgate, ppd.

Severna Park vs. South River, ppd.

St. Albans, D.C. vs. Bullis, ppd.

St. Thomas More Academy, Del. vs. Salisbury Christian School, ppd.

Suitland vs. Wise, ppd.

Thomas Stone vs. Westlake, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Largo 60, Potomac 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Academy for College and Career Exploration vs. Patterson, ppd.

Baltimore Catholic vs. Chapelgate, ppd.

Broadneck vs. Annapolis, ppd.

Bullis vs. Episcopal, Va., ppd.

Centennial vs. Atholton, ppd.

Digital Harbor vs. National Academy Foundation, ppd.

DuVal vs. Laurel, ppd.

Dunbar vs. Baltimore Poly, ppd.

Fairmont Heights vs. Oxon Hill, ppd.

Glen Burnie vs. Northeast – AA, ppd.

Holton Arms vs. Mercersburg Academy, Pa., ccd.

Huntingtown vs. Calvert, ppd.

Hyattsville Northwestern vs. High Point, ppd.

Lackey vs. La Plata, ppd.

Lake Clifton vs. Edmondson-Westside, ppd.

New Era Academy vs. Mergenthaler, ppd.

North Dorchester vs. Kent Island, ppd.

Oakland Mills vs. Hammond, ppd.

Owings Mills vs. Parkville, ppd.

Park School vs. Bryn Mawr, ppd.

Parkdale vs. Bladensburg, ppd.

Randallstown vs. Eastern Tech, ppd.

Roland Park Country vs. Pallotti, ppd.

Severna Park vs. South River, ppd.

Smithsburg vs. Catoctin, ppd. to Mar 4th.

South Carroll vs. Francis Scott Key, ppd. to Feb 19th.

Southwestern vs. Reginald Lewis, ppd.

St. Thomas More Academy, Del. vs. Salisbury Christian School, ppd.

Winters Mill vs. Westminster, ppd.

Wise vs. Suitland, ppd.

Woodlawn vs. Lansdowne, ppd.

