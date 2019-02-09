Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Einstein 43, Rockville 38

Annapolis 49, Severna Park 37

Atholton 55, Reservoir 47

Advertisement

Baltimore Chesapeake 69, Western STES 35

Baltimore Poly 67, Forest Park 35

Benjamin Franklin High School 73, Green Street Academy 61

Bethesda 75, Northwood 59

Bishop Ireton, Va. 62, St. Mary’s Ryken 53

Bishop McNamara 59, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 54

Bishop Walsh 66, Fort Hill 34

Bohemia Manor 58, North Harford 46

Boys Latin 60, Gilman 58

Broadneck 67, Harwood Southern 52

Bullis 74, Landon 60

C. Milton Wright 70, Harford Tech 54

Calvert 79, Chopticon 43

Catoctin 57, Walkersville 43

Century 66, Liberty 64

Clarksburg 59, Watkins Mill 40

Covenant Life 52, Mt. Airy Christian 41

Damascus 70, John F. Kennedy 54

Dulaney 111, Patapsco 36

Edgewood 63, Fallston 46

Edmondson-Westside 71, Reginald Lewis 60

Elkton 83, North East 29

Frankfort, W.Va. 66, Allegany 38

Franklin 69, Catonsville 40

Frederick Christian Academy 42, Harford Christian 35

Georgetown Prep 59, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 56

Gerstell Academy 74, Friends 57

Glenelg 48, Hammond 45

Gonzaga College, D.C. 65, Dematha 58

Great Mills 70, Leonardtown 61

Havre de Grace 70, Bel Air 53

Hereford 62, Carver Arts & Tech 24

Indian Creek 81, Chapelgate 52

John Carroll 69, Annapolis Area Christian 64

Joppatowne 61, Aberdeen 45

Lake Clifton 67, Digital Harbor 23

Lansdowne 70, Randallstown 59

Maryland School for the Deaf 88, Shenandoah Valley Christian, Va. 70

Meade 55, Glen Burnie 42

Middletown 65, Smithsburg 36

Milford Mill 69, Dundalk 55

Montgomery Blair 60, Winston Churchill 59

Mt. Hebron 61, Howard 60

Mt. St. Joseph’s 70, Pallotti 57

New Town 73, Parkville 35

North Hagerstown 79, Manchester Valley 53

North Point 64, Lackey 60

Northwest – Mtg 75, Seneca Valley 40

Oakdale 80, Brunswick 27

Oakland Mills 67, Wilde Lake 64

Oakland Southern 71, Northern Garrett 55

Old Mill 81, North County 65

Owings Mills 75, Sparrows Point 51

Paint Branch 72, Hubie Blake 68, OT

Park School 49, Concordia Prep 34

Pasadena Chesapeake 61, Northeast – AA 58, OT

Patterson 96, Carver Vo- Tech 36

Patuxent 61, Northern – Cal 55

Paul VI, Va. 64, Good Counsel 51

Perry Hall 63, Eastern Tech 57

Perryville 44, Rising Sun 33

Potomac School, Va. 61, St. Andrew’s 58

Richard Montgomery 63, Walt Whitman 53

River Hill 54, Marriotts Ridge 51, OT

Salisbury 49, Gunston Day 34

Sandy Spring Friends 99, Washington International, D.C. 48

Severn 56, St. John’s Catholic Prep 49

Sherwood 80, Magruder 75, OT

South Carroll 53, Westminster 43

South Hagerstown 57, Urbana 51

South River 60, Arundel 57

Springbrook 67, Quince Orchard 56

St. Frances 54, Loyola 44

St. John’s, D.C. 94, Heights 41

St. Maria Goretti 83, Saint James 39

St. Mary’s 59, Saint Paul’s Boys 50

Thomas Stone 67, Westlake 64

Towson 53, Overlea 50

Walter Johnson 73, Wootton 66

Williamsport 73, Boonsboro 45

Woodlawn 72, Kenwood 63

Worcester Prep School 40, Holly Grove 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Baltimore Douglass vs. National Academy Foundation, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Einstein 44, Rockville 29

Bethesda 62, Northwood 33

Bishop Ireton, Va. 73, St. Mary’s Ryken 39

Bishop McNamara 84, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 35

Boonsboro 39, Williamsport 34

Broadneck 59, Harwood Southern 55

Catonsville 57, Franklin 27

Chopticon 41, Calvert 31

Clarksburg 65, Watkins Mill 30

Concordia Prep 37, Key 28

Cumberland Valley Christian, Pa. 37, New Life 27

Damascus 63, John F. Kennedy 24

Dulaney 55, Patapsco 9

Dunbar 46, Mergenthaler 27

Edmondson-Westside 59, Reginald Lewis 33

Glenelg 48, Hammond 27

Glenelg CS 36, Gerstell Academy 32

Great Mills 63, Leonardtown 53

Kenwood 55, Woodlawn 44

La Plata 51, McDonough 42

Liberty 49, Century 40

Long Reach 49, Centennial 40

Manchester Valley 54, North Hagerstown 35

Maryland School for the Deaf 61, Shenandoah Valley Christian, Va. 44

Maryvale 59, Notre Dame Prep 28

Meade 64, Glen Burnie 18

Middletown 52, Smithsburg 22

Milford Mill 71, Dundalk 32

Mountain Ridge 55, Keyser, W.Va. 38

National Christian Academy 56, Life Center Academy, N.J. 25

New Town 46, Parkville 42

North Point 55, Lackey 9

Northeast – AA 45, Pasadena Chesapeake 43

Oakdale 62, Brunswick 32

Oakland Mills 68, Wilde Lake 18

Old Mill 52, North County 34

Paint Branch 57, Hubie Blake 39

Patterson 44, Carver Vo- Tech 33

Paul VI, Va. 52, Good Counsel 23

Perry Hall 69, Eastern Tech 29

Pikesville 65, Loch Raven 23

Quince Orchard 59, Springbrook 46

Randallstown 56, Lansdowne 41

Reservoir 67, Atholton 49

River Hill 46, Marriotts Ridge 41

Roland Park Country 60, Institute of Notre Dame 26

Rosedale Baptist School 46, Cristo Rey Jesuit 45

Saint Timothy’s 40, Mercy 28

Salisbury 49, Gunston Day 23

Salisbury Christian School 68, St. Peter and Paul 18

Sandy Spring Friends 48, Washington International, D.C. 25

Seneca Valley 45, Northwest – Mtg 43

Severna Park 50, Annapolis 30

Sherwood 64, Magruder 18

South River 60, Arundel 57

St. Charles 55, Westlake 50

St. Frances 50, McDonogh School 44

St. John’s Catholic Prep 75, John Carroll 52

St. Mary’s 43, Severn 25

Towson 68, Overlea 20

Urbana 58, South Hagerstown 18

Walt Whitman 54, Richard Montgomery 40

Walter Johnson 66, Wootton 45

Western STES 58, Baltimore Chesapeake 49

Western def. Benjamin Franklin High School, forfeit

Westminster 48, South Carroll 28

Winston Churchill 55, Montgomery Blair 21

Worcester Prep School 48, Holly Grove 10

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

National Academy Foundation vs. Frederick Douglass, ppd.

National Academy Foundation vs. Frederick Douglass, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.