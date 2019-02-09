Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Einstein 43, Rockville 38
Annapolis 49, Severna Park 37
Atholton 55, Reservoir 47
Baltimore Chesapeake 69, Western STES 35
Baltimore Poly 67, Forest Park 35
Benjamin Franklin High School 73, Green Street Academy 61
Bethesda 75, Northwood 59
Bishop Ireton, Va. 62, St. Mary’s Ryken 53
Bishop McNamara 59, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 54
Bishop Walsh 66, Fort Hill 34
Bohemia Manor 58, North Harford 46
Boys Latin 60, Gilman 58
Broadneck 67, Harwood Southern 52
Bullis 74, Landon 60
C. Milton Wright 70, Harford Tech 54
Calvert 79, Chopticon 43
Catoctin 57, Walkersville 43
Century 66, Liberty 64
Clarksburg 59, Watkins Mill 40
Covenant Life 52, Mt. Airy Christian 41
Damascus 70, John F. Kennedy 54
Dulaney 111, Patapsco 36
Edgewood 63, Fallston 46
Edmondson-Westside 71, Reginald Lewis 60
Elkton 83, North East 29
Frankfort, W.Va. 66, Allegany 38
Franklin 69, Catonsville 40
Frederick Christian Academy 42, Harford Christian 35
Georgetown Prep 59, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 56
Gerstell Academy 74, Friends 57
Glenelg 48, Hammond 45
Gonzaga College, D.C. 65, Dematha 58
Great Mills 70, Leonardtown 61
Havre de Grace 70, Bel Air 53
Hereford 62, Carver Arts & Tech 24
Indian Creek 81, Chapelgate 52
John Carroll 69, Annapolis Area Christian 64
Joppatowne 61, Aberdeen 45
Lake Clifton 67, Digital Harbor 23
Lansdowne 70, Randallstown 59
Maryland School for the Deaf 88, Shenandoah Valley Christian, Va. 70
Meade 55, Glen Burnie 42
Middletown 65, Smithsburg 36
Milford Mill 69, Dundalk 55
Montgomery Blair 60, Winston Churchill 59
Mt. Hebron 61, Howard 60
Mt. St. Joseph’s 70, Pallotti 57
New Town 73, Parkville 35
North Hagerstown 79, Manchester Valley 53
North Point 64, Lackey 60
Northwest – Mtg 75, Seneca Valley 40
Oakdale 80, Brunswick 27
Oakland Mills 67, Wilde Lake 64
Oakland Southern 71, Northern Garrett 55
Old Mill 81, North County 65
Owings Mills 75, Sparrows Point 51
Paint Branch 72, Hubie Blake 68, OT
Park School 49, Concordia Prep 34
Pasadena Chesapeake 61, Northeast – AA 58, OT
Patterson 96, Carver Vo- Tech 36
Patuxent 61, Northern – Cal 55
Paul VI, Va. 64, Good Counsel 51
Perry Hall 63, Eastern Tech 57
Perryville 44, Rising Sun 33
Potomac School, Va. 61, St. Andrew’s 58
Richard Montgomery 63, Walt Whitman 53
River Hill 54, Marriotts Ridge 51, OT
Salisbury 49, Gunston Day 34
Sandy Spring Friends 99, Washington International, D.C. 48
Severn 56, St. John’s Catholic Prep 49
Sherwood 80, Magruder 75, OT
South Carroll 53, Westminster 43
South Hagerstown 57, Urbana 51
South River 60, Arundel 57
Springbrook 67, Quince Orchard 56
St. Frances 54, Loyola 44
St. John’s, D.C. 94, Heights 41
St. Maria Goretti 83, Saint James 39
St. Mary’s 59, Saint Paul’s Boys 50
Thomas Stone 67, Westlake 64
Towson 53, Overlea 50
Walter Johnson 73, Wootton 66
Williamsport 73, Boonsboro 45
Woodlawn 72, Kenwood 63
Worcester Prep School 40, Holly Grove 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Baltimore Douglass vs. National Academy Foundation, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Einstein 44, Rockville 29
Bethesda 62, Northwood 33
Bishop Ireton, Va. 73, St. Mary’s Ryken 39
Bishop McNamara 84, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 35
Boonsboro 39, Williamsport 34
Broadneck 59, Harwood Southern 55
Catonsville 57, Franklin 27
Chopticon 41, Calvert 31
Clarksburg 65, Watkins Mill 30
Concordia Prep 37, Key 28
Cumberland Valley Christian, Pa. 37, New Life 27
Damascus 63, John F. Kennedy 24
Dulaney 55, Patapsco 9
Dunbar 46, Mergenthaler 27
Edmondson-Westside 59, Reginald Lewis 33
Glenelg 48, Hammond 27
Glenelg CS 36, Gerstell Academy 32
Great Mills 63, Leonardtown 53
Kenwood 55, Woodlawn 44
La Plata 51, McDonough 42
Liberty 49, Century 40
Long Reach 49, Centennial 40
Manchester Valley 54, North Hagerstown 35
Maryland School for the Deaf 61, Shenandoah Valley Christian, Va. 44
Maryvale 59, Notre Dame Prep 28
Meade 64, Glen Burnie 18
Middletown 52, Smithsburg 22
Milford Mill 71, Dundalk 32
Mountain Ridge 55, Keyser, W.Va. 38
National Christian Academy 56, Life Center Academy, N.J. 25
New Town 46, Parkville 42
North Point 55, Lackey 9
Northeast – AA 45, Pasadena Chesapeake 43
Oakdale 62, Brunswick 32
Oakland Mills 68, Wilde Lake 18
Old Mill 52, North County 34
Paint Branch 57, Hubie Blake 39
Patterson 44, Carver Vo- Tech 33
Paul VI, Va. 52, Good Counsel 23
Perry Hall 69, Eastern Tech 29
Pikesville 65, Loch Raven 23
Quince Orchard 59, Springbrook 46
Randallstown 56, Lansdowne 41
Reservoir 67, Atholton 49
River Hill 46, Marriotts Ridge 41
Roland Park Country 60, Institute of Notre Dame 26
Rosedale Baptist School 46, Cristo Rey Jesuit 45
Saint Timothy’s 40, Mercy 28
Salisbury 49, Gunston Day 23
Salisbury Christian School 68, St. Peter and Paul 18
Sandy Spring Friends 48, Washington International, D.C. 25
Seneca Valley 45, Northwest – Mtg 43
Severna Park 50, Annapolis 30
Sherwood 64, Magruder 18
South River 60, Arundel 57
St. Charles 55, Westlake 50
St. Frances 50, McDonogh School 44
St. John’s Catholic Prep 75, John Carroll 52
St. Mary’s 43, Severn 25
Towson 68, Overlea 20
Urbana 58, South Hagerstown 18
Walt Whitman 54, Richard Montgomery 40
Walter Johnson 66, Wootton 45
Western STES 58, Baltimore Chesapeake 49
Western def. Benjamin Franklin High School, forfeit
Westminster 48, South Carroll 28
Winston Churchill 55, Montgomery Blair 21
Worcester Prep School 48, Holly Grove 10
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
National Academy Foundation vs. Frederick Douglass, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
