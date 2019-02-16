Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis 58, Arundel 47
Baltimore Chesapeake 69, Sparrows Point 37
Baltimore Poly 82, Baltimore Douglass 55
Benjamin Franklin High School 76, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 36
Bishop Walsh 83, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 48
Boonsboro 63, North Hagerstown 38
Boys Latin 84, John Carroll 62
Broadneck 59, Severna Park 32
C. Milton Wright 61, Bel Air 43
Central 69, Gwynn Park 60
Century 61, Fallston 26
Clarksburg 64, Seneca Valley 48
Clear Spring 67, Catoctin 35
Cristo Rey Jesuit 72, Key 52
Delmarva Christian, Del. 66, Gunston Day 15
Dematha 71, Bishop McNamara 69
Dulaney 74, Perry Hall 59
Dunbar 62, Laurel 41
Early College, Del. 52, Providence Christian 38
Gerstell Academy 70, Archbishop Curley 66
Glen Burnie 79, North County 55
Glenelg 68, Howard 54
Great Mills 79, Chopticon 39
Hereford 61, Randallstown 47
Holly Grove 69, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 56
Hubie Blake 81, Springbrook 68
Huntingtown 61, Patuxent 49
Indian Creek 71, Friends 53
Kent Island 63, Queen Annes County 50
Lackey 61, Westlake 58, OT
Lansdowne 77, Patapsco 27
Leonardtown 70, Northern – Cal 25
Liberty 62, Manchester Valley 41
Long Reach 66, South Carroll 60
Loyola 85, Calvert Hall College 69
Martinsburg, W.Va. 84, South Hagerstown 47
McDonogh School 67, Annapolis Area Christian 42
Meade 69, Pasadena Chesapeake 54
Middletown 57, Tuscarora 54
Milford Mill 71, Franklin 66
Montgomery Blair 79, Albert Einstein 72, OT
Mountain Ridge 64, Smithsburg 46
Mt. St. Joseph’s 66, St. Frances 63
North Point 72, La Plata 53
Northwood 78, Northwest – Mtg 70
Old Mill 87, Northeast – AA 61
Paint Branch 78, Damascus 45
Parkville 57, Catonsville 55, OT
Paul VI, Va. 69, St. Mary’s Ryken 49
Pikesville 82, Towson 61
Poolesville 62, John F. Kennedy 59
Potomac 73, Surrattsville 60
Richard Montgomery 84, Bethesda 74
River Hill 58, Oakland Mills 53
Rock Creek Christian Academy 63, National Christian Academy 61
Rockville 50, Wheaton 42
Sherwood 84, Walter Johnson 64
Sidwell Friends, D.C. 58, St. Andrew’s 33
Snow Hill 69, Pocomoke 61
South River 61, Harwood Southern 59
St. John’s Catholic Prep 67, Chapelgate 44
St. Maria Goretti 72, Mt. Carmel 47
St. Mary’s 67, Severn 64, 2OT
Thomas Johnson 67, Linganore 55
Thomas Stone 75, McDonough 40
Walt Whitman 63, Wootton 58
Watkins Mill 72, Quince Orchard 56
Woodlawn 71, Dundalk 51
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Einstein 57, Montgomery Blair 46
Arundel 47, Annapolis 36
Baltimore Chesapeake 62, Sparrows Point 25
Baltimore Poly 62, Frederick Douglass 22
Bethesda 51, Richard Montgomery 47
Bishop McNamara 64, Elizabeth Seton 38
Boonsboro 71, North Hagerstown 33
Catonsville 64, Parkville 13
Centennial 45, Wilde Lake 32
City College 49, Park School 34
Clarksburg 70, Seneca Valley 64
Damascus 61, Paint Branch 60
Delmarva Christian, Del. 62, Gunston Day 7
Dulaney 64, Perry Hall 59
Early College, Del. 45, Providence Christian 30
Frederick 80, Oakdale 45
Great Mills 47, Chopticon 43
Hammond 70, Oakland Mills 62
Hereford 49, Randallstown 35
Hubie Blake 46, Springbrook 45
Jefferson, W.Va. 60, South Hagerstown 30
Lansdowne 50, Patapsco 12
Largo 59, Baltimore Douglass 43
Long Reach 53, South Carroll 36
Madeira School, Va. 50, St. Andrew’s 48
Manchester Valley 64, New Town 40
Marriotts Ridge 43, Glenelg 26
Meade 69, Pasadena Chesapeake 57
Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 61, Bishop Walsh 50
Middletown 50, Tuscarora 39
Milford Mill 40, Franklin 32
Mt. De Sales Academy 57, Glenelg CS 51, OT
National Christian Academy 57, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 54
North County 41, Glen Burnie 38
Northern – Cal 63, Leonardtown 40
Northwest – Mtg 63, Northwood 58
Old Mill 91, Northeast – AA 38
Patterson Mill 58, Bohemia Manor 52
Paul VI, Va. 57, St. Mary’s Ryken 22
Pikesville 69, Towson 24
Poolesville 55, John F. Kennedy 14
Quince Orchard 69, Watkins Mill 40
Rockville 63, Wheaton 32
Roland Park Country 58, Pallotti 28
Saint Paul’s Girls 65, Mt. Carmel 59
Severna Park 50, Broadneck 40
Sherwood 47, Walter Johnson 46
South River 59, Harwood Southern 46
St. Frances 61, McDonogh School 56
St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 52, Worcester Prep School 36
Surrattsville 42, Potomac 41
Thomas Stone 54, McDonough 46
Urbana 51, Walkersville 36
Western STES 61, Kenwood 12
Winters Mill 55, Linganore 50
Woodlawn def. Dundalk, forfeit
Wootton 67, Walt Whitman 17
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
