Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis 58, Arundel 47

Baltimore Chesapeake 69, Sparrows Point 37

Baltimore Poly 82, Baltimore Douglass 55

Benjamin Franklin High School 76, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 36

Bishop Walsh 83, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 48

Boonsboro 63, North Hagerstown 38

Boys Latin 84, John Carroll 62

Broadneck 59, Severna Park 32

C. Milton Wright 61, Bel Air 43

Central 69, Gwynn Park 60

Century 61, Fallston 26

Clarksburg 64, Seneca Valley 48

Clear Spring 67, Catoctin 35

Cristo Rey Jesuit 72, Key 52

Delmarva Christian, Del. 66, Gunston Day 15

Dematha 71, Bishop McNamara 69

Dulaney 74, Perry Hall 59

Dunbar 62, Laurel 41

Early College, Del. 52, Providence Christian 38

Gerstell Academy 70, Archbishop Curley 66

Glen Burnie 79, North County 55

Glenelg 68, Howard 54

Great Mills 79, Chopticon 39

Hereford 61, Randallstown 47

Holly Grove 69, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 56

Hubie Blake 81, Springbrook 68

Huntingtown 61, Patuxent 49

Indian Creek 71, Friends 53

Kent Island 63, Queen Annes County 50

Lackey 61, Westlake 58, OT

Lansdowne 77, Patapsco 27

Leonardtown 70, Northern – Cal 25

Liberty 62, Manchester Valley 41

Long Reach 66, South Carroll 60

Loyola 85, Calvert Hall College 69

Martinsburg, W.Va. 84, South Hagerstown 47

McDonogh School 67, Annapolis Area Christian 42

Meade 69, Pasadena Chesapeake 54

Middletown 57, Tuscarora 54

Milford Mill 71, Franklin 66

Montgomery Blair 79, Albert Einstein 72, OT

Mountain Ridge 64, Smithsburg 46

Mt. St. Joseph’s 66, St. Frances 63

North Point 72, La Plata 53

Northwood 78, Northwest – Mtg 70

Old Mill 87, Northeast – AA 61

Paint Branch 78, Damascus 45

Parkville 57, Catonsville 55, OT

Paul VI, Va. 69, St. Mary’s Ryken 49

Pikesville 82, Towson 61

Poolesville 62, John F. Kennedy 59

Potomac 73, Surrattsville 60

Richard Montgomery 84, Bethesda 74

River Hill 58, Oakland Mills 53

Rock Creek Christian Academy 63, National Christian Academy 61

Rockville 50, Wheaton 42

Sherwood 84, Walter Johnson 64

Sidwell Friends, D.C. 58, St. Andrew’s 33

Snow Hill 69, Pocomoke 61

South River 61, Harwood Southern 59

St. John’s Catholic Prep 67, Chapelgate 44

St. Maria Goretti 72, Mt. Carmel 47

St. Mary’s 67, Severn 64, 2OT

Thomas Johnson 67, Linganore 55

Thomas Stone 75, McDonough 40

Walt Whitman 63, Wootton 58

Watkins Mill 72, Quince Orchard 56

Woodlawn 71, Dundalk 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Einstein 57, Montgomery Blair 46

Arundel 47, Annapolis 36

Baltimore Chesapeake 62, Sparrows Point 25

Baltimore Poly 62, Frederick Douglass 22

Bethesda 51, Richard Montgomery 47

Bishop McNamara 64, Elizabeth Seton 38

Boonsboro 71, North Hagerstown 33

Catonsville 64, Parkville 13

Centennial 45, Wilde Lake 32

City College 49, Park School 34

Clarksburg 70, Seneca Valley 64

Damascus 61, Paint Branch 60

Delmarva Christian, Del. 62, Gunston Day 7

Dulaney 64, Perry Hall 59

Early College, Del. 45, Providence Christian 30

Frederick 80, Oakdale 45

Great Mills 47, Chopticon 43

Hammond 70, Oakland Mills 62

Hereford 49, Randallstown 35

Hubie Blake 46, Springbrook 45

Jefferson, W.Va. 60, South Hagerstown 30

Lansdowne 50, Patapsco 12

Largo 59, Baltimore Douglass 43

Long Reach 53, South Carroll 36

Madeira School, Va. 50, St. Andrew’s 48

Manchester Valley 64, New Town 40

Marriotts Ridge 43, Glenelg 26

Meade 69, Pasadena Chesapeake 57

Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 61, Bishop Walsh 50

Middletown 50, Tuscarora 39

Milford Mill 40, Franklin 32

Mt. De Sales Academy 57, Glenelg CS 51, OT

National Christian Academy 57, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 54

North County 41, Glen Burnie 38

Northern – Cal 63, Leonardtown 40

Northwest – Mtg 63, Northwood 58

Old Mill 91, Northeast – AA 38

Patterson Mill 58, Bohemia Manor 52

Paul VI, Va. 57, St. Mary’s Ryken 22

Pikesville 69, Towson 24

Poolesville 55, John F. Kennedy 14

Quince Orchard 69, Watkins Mill 40

Rockville 63, Wheaton 32

Roland Park Country 58, Pallotti 28

Saint Paul’s Girls 65, Mt. Carmel 59

Severna Park 50, Broadneck 40

Sherwood 47, Walter Johnson 46

South River 59, Harwood Southern 46

St. Frances 61, McDonogh School 56

St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 52, Worcester Prep School 36

Surrattsville 42, Potomac 41

Thomas Stone 54, McDonough 46

Urbana 51, Walkersville 36

Western STES 61, Kenwood 12

Winters Mill 55, Linganore 50

Woodlawn def. Dundalk, forfeit

Wootton 67, Walt Whitman 17

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

