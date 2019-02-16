Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amelia Academy 63, Tidewater Academy 56

Banner Christian 91, Kenston Forest 65

Bishop Ireton 61, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 60

Advertisement

Church Hill Academy 66, Veritas Christian Academy 34

Collegiate-Richmond 51, St. Christopher’s 45

Dan River 50, Nelson County 33

Deep Creek 57, Denbigh 49

Freedom (South Riding) 61, Briar Woods 51

Gate City 72, Central Wise 61

George Wythe-Wytheville 52, Auburn 46

Grundy 81, Honaker 71

Handley 75, Kettle Run 58

Holston 59, Chilhowie 54

Lake Braddock 70, South County 67

Lake Taylor 74, Great Bridge 71

Maury 75, Grassfield 35

Northwood 61, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 56

Parry McCluer 89, Narrows 15

Paul VI 69, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 49

Richlands 59, Virginia High 46

Richmond Christian 78, Brunswick Academy 28

Riverside 61, Loudoun County 58

Roanoke Valley Christian 64, Parkway Christian 35

South Lakes 85, Washington-Lee 44

St. Annes-Belfield 64, Trinity Episcopal 59

St. John’s, D.C. 75, Bishop O’Connell 53

Thomas Walker 79, Castlewood 56

Union 72, John Battle 62

Va. Episcopal 48, Hargrave Military 38

West Potomac 64, T.C. Williams 53

VHSL Class 5=

Region B=

Douglas Freeman 64, Henrico 60, OT

Lloyd Bird 59, Atlee 33

Prince George 56, Highland Springs 50

Varina 75, Matoaca 54

Region D=

Albemarle 79, Orange County 49

Massaponax 80, Mountain View 53

North Stafford 60, Brooke Point 54

William Fleming 76, Harrisonburg 64, OT

VHSL Class 4=

Region B=

Play-In=

Powhatan 67, Patrick Henry-Ashland 64

Region D=

E.C. Glass 65, Liberty Christian 44

GW-Danville 86, Pulaski County 57

Jefferson Forest 63, Blacksburg 48

Salem 60, Charlottesville 55

VHSL Class 3=

Region A=

Hopewell 79, Park View-South Hill 68

Norcom 70, Tabb 58

Petersburg 74, Lakeland 71

Phoebus 82, Booker T. Washington 59

Region B=

Culpeper 102, TJ-Richmond 99, 4OT

George Wythe-Richmond 62, William Monroe 45

Manassas Park 56, James Monroe 55

Region C=

Broadway 72, Brookville 51

Heritage-Lynchburg 64, Fluvanna 37

Rockbridge County 59, Western Albemarle 56

Spotswood 85, Fort Defiance 52

VHSL Class 2=

Region A=

Bruton 70, Arcadia 56

Maggie Walker 67, Amelia Academy 33

Nandua 57, King William 53

Poquoson 54, Prince Edward County 47

VHSL Class 1=

Region A=

King & Queen 60, Sussex Central 52

Mathews 44, Washington & Lee 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Class 5=

Region B=

Highland Springs 74, Meadowbrook 46

Lloyd Bird 51, Varina 35

Matoaca 47, Glen Allen 36

Mills Godwin 41, J.R. Tucker 36

Region D=

Albemarle 39, Halifax County 32

Mountain View 44, Stafford 41

VHSL Class 4=

Region B=

Dinwiddie 60, Courtland 31

Region D=

Carroll County 52, E.C. Glass 24

Jefferson Forest 46, Amherst County 33

Pulaski County 45, Liberty Christian 30

William Byrd 49, Charlottesville 47

VHSL Class 3=

Region A=

Hopewell 62, Phoebus 24

Norcom 43, Tabb 33

Petersburg 57, Colonial Heights 43

Region B=

Brentsville 42, Armstrong 39

Skyline 58, Culpeper 47

William Monroe 56, TJ-Richmond 34

Region C=

Brookville 53, Rockbridge County 34

Fluvanna 59, Rustburg 51

Spotswood 60, Turner Ashby 34

Western Albemarle 63, Fort Defiance 48

VHSL Class 2=

Region A=

Brunswick Academy 27, Poquoson 26

Goochland 65, Arcadia 27

King William 50, Randolph Henry 21

Nottoway 42, Bruton 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.