Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amelia Academy 63, Tidewater Academy 56
Banner Christian 91, Kenston Forest 65
Bishop Ireton 61, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 60
Church Hill Academy 66, Veritas Christian Academy 34
Collegiate-Richmond 51, St. Christopher’s 45
Dan River 50, Nelson County 33
Deep Creek 57, Denbigh 49
Freedom (South Riding) 61, Briar Woods 51
Gate City 72, Central Wise 61
George Wythe-Wytheville 52, Auburn 46
Grundy 81, Honaker 71
Handley 75, Kettle Run 58
Holston 59, Chilhowie 54
Lake Braddock 70, South County 67
Lake Taylor 74, Great Bridge 71
Maury 75, Grassfield 35
Northwood 61, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 56
Parry McCluer 89, Narrows 15
Paul VI 69, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 49
Richlands 59, Virginia High 46
Richmond Christian 78, Brunswick Academy 28
Riverside 61, Loudoun County 58
Roanoke Valley Christian 64, Parkway Christian 35
South Lakes 85, Washington-Lee 44
St. Annes-Belfield 64, Trinity Episcopal 59
St. John’s, D.C. 75, Bishop O’Connell 53
Thomas Walker 79, Castlewood 56
Union 72, John Battle 62
Va. Episcopal 48, Hargrave Military 38
West Potomac 64, T.C. Williams 53
VHSL Class 5=
Region B=
Douglas Freeman 64, Henrico 60, OT
Lloyd Bird 59, Atlee 33
Prince George 56, Highland Springs 50
Varina 75, Matoaca 54
Region D=
Albemarle 79, Orange County 49
Massaponax 80, Mountain View 53
North Stafford 60, Brooke Point 54
William Fleming 76, Harrisonburg 64, OT
VHSL Class 4=
Region B=
Play-In=
Powhatan 67, Patrick Henry-Ashland 64
Region D=
E.C. Glass 65, Liberty Christian 44
GW-Danville 86, Pulaski County 57
Jefferson Forest 63, Blacksburg 48
Salem 60, Charlottesville 55
VHSL Class 3=
Region A=
Hopewell 79, Park View-South Hill 68
Norcom 70, Tabb 58
Petersburg 74, Lakeland 71
Phoebus 82, Booker T. Washington 59
Region B=
Culpeper 102, TJ-Richmond 99, 4OT
George Wythe-Richmond 62, William Monroe 45
Manassas Park 56, James Monroe 55
Region C=
Broadway 72, Brookville 51
Heritage-Lynchburg 64, Fluvanna 37
Rockbridge County 59, Western Albemarle 56
Spotswood 85, Fort Defiance 52
VHSL Class 2=
Region A=
Bruton 70, Arcadia 56
Maggie Walker 67, Amelia Academy 33
Nandua 57, King William 53
Poquoson 54, Prince Edward County 47
VHSL Class 1=
Region A=
King & Queen 60, Sussex Central 52
Mathews 44, Washington & Lee 43
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Class 5=
Region B=
Highland Springs 74, Meadowbrook 46
Lloyd Bird 51, Varina 35
Matoaca 47, Glen Allen 36
Mills Godwin 41, J.R. Tucker 36
Region D=
Albemarle 39, Halifax County 32
Mountain View 44, Stafford 41
VHSL Class 4=
Region B=
Dinwiddie 60, Courtland 31
Region D=
Carroll County 52, E.C. Glass 24
Jefferson Forest 46, Amherst County 33
Pulaski County 45, Liberty Christian 30
William Byrd 49, Charlottesville 47
VHSL Class 3=
Region A=
Hopewell 62, Phoebus 24
Norcom 43, Tabb 33
Petersburg 57, Colonial Heights 43
Region B=
Brentsville 42, Armstrong 39
Skyline 58, Culpeper 47
William Monroe 56, TJ-Richmond 34
Region C=
Brookville 53, Rockbridge County 34
Fluvanna 59, Rustburg 51
Spotswood 60, Turner Ashby 34
Western Albemarle 63, Fort Defiance 48
VHSL Class 2=
Region A=
Brunswick Academy 27, Poquoson 26
Goochland 65, Arcadia 27
King William 50, Randolph Henry 21
Nottoway 42, Bruton 32
