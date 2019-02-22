Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Einstein 51, John F. Kennedy 41

Arundel 69, Pasadena Chesapeake 60

Atholton 61, Wilde Lake 50

Bethesda 72, Montgomery Blair 56

Frederick Douglass 62, Surrattsville 59

Gaithersburg 70, Quince Orchard 60

Glenelg CS 64, Long Reach 59

Great Mills 61, Lackey 54

Hereford 70, North Harford 36

Heritage Academy 39, Cumberland Valley Christian, Pa. 34

Magruder 59, Walt Whitman 55

Marriotts Ridge 83, Howard 51

Milford Mill def. Carver Arts & Tech, forfeit

Mt. Hebron 58, River Hill 48

North Hagerstown 60, Frederick 57

Northern Garrett 81, Union Grant, W.Va. 37

Northwood 56, Watkins Mill 45

Oakland Southern 65, Mountain Ridge 46

Parkdale 69, Bladensburg 66

Richard Montgomery 93, Seneca Valley 50

Sherwood 71, Hubie Blake 62

Thomas Johnson 89, Francis Scott Key 54

Tuscarora 73, Reservoir 70

University, W.Va. 96, Fort Hill 64

Walt Whitman 63, Wootton 58

Walter Johnson 59, Northwest – Mtg 53

Westlake 58, Huntingtown 40

Westminster 57, Eastern Tech 43

Williamsport 74, Brunswick 48

Wise 65, Suitland 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethesda 66, Montgomery Blair 46

Centennial 56, Hammond 53

Eastern Tech 36, Woodlawn 31

Edmondson-Westside 64, Lake Clifton 30

Frederick 80, North Hagerstown 21

Great Mills 50, Lackey 8

Gwynn Park 69, Fairmont Heights 8

Hereford 57, North Harford 17

Howard 52, Marriotts Ridge 38

Huntingtown 57, Westlake 36

Long Reach 70, Glenelg 42

Milford Mill 65, Carver Arts & Tech 25

New Hope Academy 64, Riverdale Baptist 57

Old Mill 59, South River 40

Oxon Hill def. Crossland, forfeit

Pasadena Chesapeake 70, Arundel 57

Patuxent 57, La Plata 46

Poolesville 53, Damascus 39

Quince Orchard 68, Gaithersburg 58

Richard Montgomery 38, Seneca Valley 37

River Hill 50, Mt. Hebron 35

Rockville 48, Wootton 34

Saint James 70, Bishop Walsh 30

Sherwood 58, Hubie Blake 50

Smithsburg 64, Mountain Ridge 43

Walt Whitman 72, Magruder 14

Walter Johnson 68, Northwest – Mtg 41

Williamsport 55, South Hagerstown 12

Winters Mill 44, Manchester Valley 40

Wise 62, Suitland 56

ISL=

SQuarterfinal=

Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 52, Flint Hill, Va. 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

