Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Einstein 51, John F. Kennedy 41
Arundel 69, Pasadena Chesapeake 60
Atholton 61, Wilde Lake 50
Bethesda 72, Montgomery Blair 56
Frederick Douglass 62, Surrattsville 59
Gaithersburg 70, Quince Orchard 60
Glenelg CS 64, Long Reach 59
Great Mills 61, Lackey 54
Hereford 70, North Harford 36
Heritage Academy 39, Cumberland Valley Christian, Pa. 34
Magruder 59, Walt Whitman 55
Marriotts Ridge 83, Howard 51
Milford Mill def. Carver Arts & Tech, forfeit
Mt. Hebron 58, River Hill 48
North Hagerstown 60, Frederick 57
Northern Garrett 81, Union Grant, W.Va. 37
Northwood 56, Watkins Mill 45
Oakland Southern 65, Mountain Ridge 46
Parkdale 69, Bladensburg 66
Richard Montgomery 93, Seneca Valley 50
Sherwood 71, Hubie Blake 62
Thomas Johnson 89, Francis Scott Key 54
Tuscarora 73, Reservoir 70
University, W.Va. 96, Fort Hill 64
Walt Whitman 63, Wootton 58
Walter Johnson 59, Northwest – Mtg 53
Westlake 58, Huntingtown 40
Westminster 57, Eastern Tech 43
Williamsport 74, Brunswick 48
Wise 65, Suitland 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethesda 66, Montgomery Blair 46
Centennial 56, Hammond 53
Eastern Tech 36, Woodlawn 31
Edmondson-Westside 64, Lake Clifton 30
Frederick 80, North Hagerstown 21
Great Mills 50, Lackey 8
Gwynn Park 69, Fairmont Heights 8
Hereford 57, North Harford 17
Howard 52, Marriotts Ridge 38
Huntingtown 57, Westlake 36
Long Reach 70, Glenelg 42
Milford Mill 65, Carver Arts & Tech 25
New Hope Academy 64, Riverdale Baptist 57
Old Mill 59, South River 40
Oxon Hill def. Crossland, forfeit
Pasadena Chesapeake 70, Arundel 57
Patuxent 57, La Plata 46
Poolesville 53, Damascus 39
Quince Orchard 68, Gaithersburg 58
Richard Montgomery 38, Seneca Valley 37
River Hill 50, Mt. Hebron 35
Rockville 48, Wootton 34
Saint James 70, Bishop Walsh 30
Sherwood 58, Hubie Blake 50
Smithsburg 64, Mountain Ridge 43
Walt Whitman 72, Magruder 14
Walter Johnson 68, Northwest – Mtg 41
Williamsport 55, South Hagerstown 12
Winters Mill 44, Manchester Valley 40
Wise 62, Suitland 56
ISL=
SQuarterfinal=
Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 52, Flint Hill, Va. 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.