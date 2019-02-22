Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Scores

February 22, 2019 10:47 pm
 
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Sullivan 61, Cape Henry Collegiate 60

Lynnhaven 64, Guardian Christian 55

Middleburg Academy 69, Carmel 57

Oak Hill Academy 87, Franklin Prep, S.C. 55

MAC=

Potomac School 59, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 47

Metro Conference=

Semifinal=

Portsmouth Christian 68, Hampton Christian 44

Prep League=

Semifinal=

St. Annes-Belfield 52, Collegiate-Richmond 48

Trinity Episcopal 65, St. Christopher’s 55

TCIS=

Semifinal=

Norfolk Academy 54, Steward School 51

VCC=

Finals=

Richmond Christian 81, Amelia Academy 70

VHSL Class 6=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Landstown 76, Western Branch 48

Oscar Smith 73, Granby 52

Region B=

Semifinal=

Colonial Forge 75, Manchester 60

James River-Midlothian 83, Thomas Dale 56

Region C=

Quarterfinal=

Lake Braddock 93, Fairfax 62

South County 78, Annandale 69

T.C. Williams 66, Gar-Field 61

West Potomac 72, Hayfield 64

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

George Marshall 64, Westfield 45

Osbourn 54, Centreville 49

Patriot 65, McLean 56

South Lakes 53, Battlefield 52

VHSL Class 5=

Region B=

Championship=

Varina 53, Lloyd Bird 43

Region C=

Championship=

Potomac Falls 68, Freedom (South Riding) 62

Region D=

Semifinal=

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 88, Potomac School 82

VHSL Class 4=

Region A=

Championship=

Lake Taylor 66, Churchland 57

Region B=

Semifinal=

Courtland 79, Huguenot 65

Louisa 92, Hanover 79

Region C=

Championship=

Riverside 62, Loudoun Valley 51

Region D=

Championship=

Jefferson Forest 61, GW-Danville 54, OT

VHSL Class 3=

Region A=

Championship=

Phoebus 73, Norcom 62

Region B=

Championship=

John Marshall 100, Culpeper 62

Region C=

Championship=

Spotswood 64, Heritage-Lynchburg 61

VHSL Class 2=

Region A=

Championship=

Goochland 53, Greensville County 52

Region B=

Semifinal=

East Rockingham 88, Stuarts Draft 56

George Mason 57, Strasburg 35

Region C=

Semifinal=

Martinsville 49, Dan River 41

Radford 74, Gretna 40

Region D=

Semifinal=

Gate City 57, Woodstock Central 51

Graham 56, Union 42

VHSL Class 1=

Region B=

Championship=

Carver Academy 54, Riverheads 42

Region D=

Semifinal=

Eastside 63, Grundy 53

J.I. Burton 57, Twin Valley 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Edison, N.Y. 57, Freedom (South Riding) 43

Richmond Christian 32, Brunswick Academy 24

St. Annes-Belfield 67, Trinity Episcopal 52

William Fleming 79, Potomac 43

ISL=

SQuarterfinal=

Madeira School 54, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 52

Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 52, Flint Hill 41

Metro Conference=

Atlantic Shores Christian def. Broadwater Academy, forfeit

VACA=

Semifinal=

Faith Christian-Roanoke 52, Timberlake Christian 27

VHSL Class1=

Region D=

Semifinal=

J.I. Burton 57, Twin Valley 44

VHSL Class 6=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Ocean Lakes 61, Kellam 58

Western Branch 61, Landstown 43

Region B=

Semifinal=

Cosby 58, Thomas Dale 47

James River-Midlothian 54, Colonial Forge 44

Region C=

Quarterfinal=

T.C. Williams 61, Hayfield 34

W.T. Woodson 36, Colgan 33

West Springfield 36, Lake Braddock 30

Woodbridge 72, West Potomac 40

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

Chantilly 62, McLean 59, 2OT

George Marshall 51, Osbourn Park 36

James Madison 68, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 49

South Lakes 47, Oakton 42

VHSL Class 5=

Region B=

Championship=

Highland Springs 35, Lloyd Bird 32

Region C=

Championship=

Edison 57, Freedom (South Riding) 43

Region D=

Semifinal=

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 53, Brooke Point 39

William Fleming 79, Potomac School 43

VHSL Class 4=

Region A=

Championship=

Lake Taylor 64, Deep Creek 51

Region B=

Quarterfinal=

Eastern View 50, Chancellor 43

Semifinal=

Monacan 55, King George 47

Region C=

Championship=

Loudoun Valley 78, Millbrook 70

Region D=

Championship=

Carroll County 44, Pulaski County 36

VHSL Class 3=

Region A=

Championship=

Hopewell 74, Park View-South Hill 37

Region B=

Championship=

William Monroe 42, Brentsville 32

Region C=

Championship=

Spotswood 44, Western Albemarle 26

VHSL Class 2=

Region A=

Championship=

Greensville County 68, Maggie Walker 60

Region B=

Semifinal=

Strasburg 47, East Rockingham 43

VHSL Class 1=

Region B=

Semifinal=

Riverheads 61, Rappahannock County 37

Region D=

Semifinal=

Honaker 72, Eastside 57

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 64, Grundy 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

