Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with LHP Wade Miley on a one-year contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Promoted Lonnie Goldberg to assistant general manager/amateur scouting; Dr. Daniel Mack to assistant general manager/research and development and Guy Stevens to senior director of research and development/strategy.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Danny Farquhar and David Hale; Cs Kellin Deglan, Francisco Diaz, Ryan Lavarnway and Jorge Saez and INF Giovanny Urshela on minor league contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Max Povse outright to Tacoma (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jason Hammel on a minor league contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Greg Holland on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Jake Barrett for assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tony Barnette on a one-year contract. Sent LHP Ian Clarkin outright to Iowa (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed OF John Andreoli off waivers from Texas (AL).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Waived F Carmelo Anthony. Traded a protected 2020 second-round draft pick to Oklahoma City for G-F Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot and cash.

Women’s National Basketball Association

DALLAS WINGS — Re-signed Fs Glory Johnson and Kayla Thornton and C Cayla George.

INDIANA FEVER — Re-signed F Natalie Achonwa and Gs Shenise Johnson and Erica Wheeler.

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Re-signed G Karlie Samuelson.

MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed F Karima Christmas-Kelly.

PHOENIX MERCURY — Re-signed G Briann January to a multiyear contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted Matt Weiss to running backs coach.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Announced the retirement of DE Julius Peppers.

GREEN BAY PACKERS— Named Shawn Mennenga special teams coordinator and Wendel Davis and Christian Parker as defensive quality control coaches. Retained assistant special teams coach Maurice Drayton.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DL Kwaku Boateng to a contract extension through the 2020 season.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed RB Jalen Simmons and DB Mykkele Thompson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned D Haydn Fleury to Charlotte (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Acquired Fs Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann from Florida for Fs Derick Brassard and Riley Sheahan, a second- and two fourth-round 2019 draft picks.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Announced G Callum Booth was reassigned to the team from Charlotte (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer United Soccer League

NORTH CAROLINA FC — Announced D Manny Perez signed with Celtic FC (Scotland) and was loaned back to the team.

OTTAWA FURY — Announced the renewal of its affiliation with Montreal (MLS).

COLLEGE

SAINT ROSE — Named Mike Perno men’s basketball coach.

