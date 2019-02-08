Listen Live Sports

Friday’s Sports Transactions

February 8, 2019 3:25 pm
 
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

MLB — Promoted Jim Small to senior vice president of international; Charlie Hill to vice president of international strategic development; Rodrigo Fernandez managing director of Latin America; and Sami Kawakami managing director of Japan.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Chris Holt minor league pitching coordinator; Carlos Tosca outfield/baserunning coordinator; Kevin Bradshaw spring training coordinator; Dave Schmidt Florida and Latin America pitching coordinator; Kyle Corrick rehab coordinator; Gary Kendall manager and Ramon Sambo field coach for Norfolk (IL); Buck Britton manager and Josh Conway development coach for Bowie (EL); Justin Lord pitching coach, Bobby Rose hitting coach and Adam Bleday development coach, for Frederick (Caroliona); Kyle Moore manager, Justin Ramsey pitching coach, Matt Trate hitting coach, Pat Leyland development coach, and Kevin Mixon strength and conditioning coachfor Delmarva (SAL); Robbie Aviles pitching coach, Tom Eller hitting coach, and Jack Graham development coach for Aberdeen (NYP); and Alan Mills manager and Carlos Tosca field coach for the GCL Orioles.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived G Jabari Bird.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Acquired F Nikola Mirotic from New Orleans. Sent Forward Thon Maker to Detroit and C Jason Smith and four future second-round draft picks to New Orleans. Detroit sent F Stanley Johnson to New Orleans to complete the three-team trade.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed LS John Denney. Named Jim Caldwell assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach, Chad O’Shea offensive coordinator, Patrick Graham defensive coordinator,

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Marwan Maalouf special teams coordinator and Rick Dennison offensive line coach. Promoted assistant quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing to wide receivers coach.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Tim Rattay quarterbacks coach.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Traded C Emil Pettersson to Arizona for Fs Laurent Dauphin and Adam Helewka.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Egor Yakovlev to Binghamton (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Christian Djoos from Hershey (AHL). conditioning assignment on Feb. 3.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Traded C Trevor Yates to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for future considerations.

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed D Matt Petgrave to a professional tryout agreement.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Traded F Jeremy Gregoire to Tucson for future considerations.

COLLEGE

KANSAS — Announced G Lagerald Vick will take a leave of absence from the basketball program.

