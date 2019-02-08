Friday’s Sports Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
MLB — Promoted Jim Small to senior vice president of international; Charlie Hill to vice president of international strategic development; Rodrigo Fernandez managing director of Latin America; and Sami Kawakami managing director of Japan.
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Chris Holt minor league pitching coordinator; Carlos Tosca outfield/baserunning coordinator; Kevin Bradshaw spring training coordinator; Dave Schmidt Florida and Latin America pitching coordinator; Kyle Corrick rehab coordinator; Gary Kendall manager and Ramon Sambo field coach for Norfolk (IL); Buck Britton manager and Josh Conway development coach for Bowie (EL); Justin Lord pitching coach, Bobby Rose hitting coach and Adam Bleday development coach, for Frederick (Caroliona); Kyle Moore manager, Justin Ramsey pitching coach, Matt Trate hitting coach, Pat Leyland development coach, and Kevin Mixon strength and conditioning coachfor Delmarva (SAL); Robbie Aviles pitching coach, Tom Eller hitting coach, and Jack Graham development coach for Aberdeen (NYP); and Alan Mills manager and Carlos Tosca field coach for the GCL Orioles.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived G Jabari Bird.
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Acquired F Nikola Mirotic from New Orleans. Sent Forward Thon Maker to Detroit and C Jason Smith and four future second-round draft picks to New Orleans. Detroit sent F Stanley Johnson to New Orleans to complete the three-team trade.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed LS John Denney. Named Jim Caldwell assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach, Chad O’Shea offensive coordinator, Patrick Graham defensive coordinator,
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Marwan Maalouf special teams coordinator and Rick Dennison offensive line coach. Promoted assistant quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing to wide receivers coach.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Tim Rattay quarterbacks coach.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Traded C Emil Pettersson to Arizona for Fs Laurent Dauphin and Adam Helewka.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Egor Yakovlev to Binghamton (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Christian Djoos from Hershey (AHL). conditioning assignment on Feb. 3.
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Traded C Trevor Yates to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for future considerations.
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed D Matt Petgrave to a professional tryout agreement.
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Traded F Jeremy Gregoire to Tucson for future considerations.
KANSAS — Announced G Lagerald Vick will take a leave of absence from the basketball program.
