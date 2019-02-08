Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Promoted Jim Small to senior vice president of international; Charlie Hill to vice president of international strategic development; Rodrigo Fernandez managing director of Latin America; and Sami Kawakami managing director of Japan.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Chris Holt minor league pitching coordinator; Carlos Tosca outfield/baserunning coordinator; Kevin Bradshaw spring training coordinator; Dave Schmidt Florida and Latin America pitching coordinator; Kyle Corrick rehab coordinator; Gary Kendall manager and Ramon Sambo field coach for Norfolk (IL); Buck Britton manager and Josh Conway development coach for Bowie (EL); Justin Lord pitching coach, Bobby Rose hitting coach and Adam Bleday development coach, for Frederick (Carolina); Kyle Moore manager, Justin Ramsey pitching coach, Matt Trate hitting coach, Pat Leyland development coach, and Kevin Mixon strength and conditioning coach for Delmarva (SAL); Robbie Aviles pitching coach, Tom Eller hitting coach, and Jack Graham development coach for Aberdeen (NYP); and Alan Mills manager and Carlos Tosca field coach for the GCL Orioles.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed RHPs Stetson Allie, Joe Broussard, Daniel Corcino, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, Kevin Quackenbush, Jesen Therrien and Mitchell White; LHP Josh Smoker; Cs Will Smith and Josh Thole; INFs Daniel Castro, Omar Estevez, Gavin Lux and Jake Peter; and OFs Ezequiel Carrera, Kyle Garlick, Paulo Orlando, Cameron Perkins, DJ Peters and Shane Peterson to minor league contracts.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Josh Tomlin on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Signed INF Danny Espinosa to a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Promoted Chris Truby to minor league field coordinator; Rafael Chaves to director, pitching development; Named Milver Reyes manager, Bruce Billings pitching coach, Harold Garcia development coach and Bobby Wernes coach for GCL Phillies West; Russ Steinhorn assistant hitting coordinator, Juan Castro infield coordinator, Ed Lucas and Rob Segedin player information assistants; Darryl Robinson hitting coach, Steve Schrenk pitching coach, and Greg Legg coach for Lehigh Valley (IL); Shawn Williams manager, Aaron Fultz pitching coach and Nelson Prada coach for Reading (EL); Marty Malloy manager for Clearwater (FSL); Mike Micucci manager, Christian Marrero hitting coach, Adam Godwin positional coach and Matt Hockenberry pitching coach for Lakewood (SAL); and Greg Brodzinski positional coach and Joel McKeithan hitting coach for Williamsport (NYP).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with C Rene Rivera on a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jeremy Hellickson on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Trevor Gott for assignment.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed OF Anthony Ray and LHP Jason Seever.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Anthony Herrera.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived Gs Jabari Bird and Shelvin Mack.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Acquired F Nikola Mirotic from New Orleans. Sent Forward Thon Maker to Detroit and C Jason Smith and four future second-round draft picks to New Orleans. Detroit sent F Stanley Johnson to New Orleans to complete the three-team trade.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Promoted Deshea Townsend secondary coach, Sean Desai to safeties coach and Bill Shuey defensive pass analyst/assistant linebackers coach.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed LS John Denney. Named Jim Caldwell assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach, Chad O’Shea offensive coordinator, Patrick Graham defensive coordinator,

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Marwan Maalouf special teams coordinator and Rick Dennison offensive line coach. Promoted assistant quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing to wide receivers coach.

NEW YORK JETS — Named Shawn Jefferson assistant head coach-offense/wide receivers coach, Frank Bush assistant head coach-defense/inside linebackers, Jim Bob Cooter running backs coach, John Dunn tight ends coach, Frank Pollack offensive line coach, Derek Frazier assistant offensive line coach, Bo Hardegree offensive assistant, Andre Carter defensive line coach, Joe Vitt senior defensive assistant/outside linebackers, Blake Williams defensive assistant, Eric Sanders defensive assistant, Dennard Wilson defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator, Steve Jackson assistant defensive backs coach, Jeff Hammerschmidt assistant special teams coach, Robby Brown defensive assistant, Justus Galac strength and conditioning coach, Aaron McLaurin assistant strength and conditioning coach and Joseph Giacobbe assistant strength and conditioning coach.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Tim Rattay quarterbacks coach.

Indoor Football League

CEDAR RAPIDS RIVER KINGS — Signed DB Damante Horton.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Philadelphia F James van Riemsdyk $5,000 for high-sticking Los Angeles D Alec Martinez during a Feb. 7 game.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Matt Luff to Ontario (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Traded C Emil Pettersson to Arizona for Fs Laurent Dauphin and Adam Helewka.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Egor Yakovlev to Binghamton (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Christian Djoos from Hershey (AHL). Reassigned D Jonas Siegenthaler to Hershey.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Traded C Trevor Yates to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for future considerations.

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed D Matt Petgrave to a professional tryout agreement.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Traded F Jeremy Gregoire to Tucson for future considerations.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Announced the transfer of M Marco Fabian from Eintracht Frankfurt (German Bundesliga).

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired D Érik Godoy from Atletico Colon (Argentina) and F Joaquín Ardaizon loan from Chiasso (Swiss Super League).

COLLEGE

KANSAS — Announced G Lagerald Vick will take a leave of absence from the basketball program.

