Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with OF Max Kepler and SS Jorge Polanco on five-year contracts.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with OF Robbie Grossman on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Daniel Gossett on the 60-day injured list.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Sergio Romo on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Julian Fernandez on the 60-day injured list.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with INF Yangervis Solarte on a minor league contract.

Advertisement

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Released TE Charles Clay.

DETROIT LIONS — Released S Glover Quin, WR Bruce Ellington and LB Nicholas Grigsby.

Canadian Football League

CALGARY STAMPEDERS — Re-signed DB Gump Hayes.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS — Signed WR Nate Behar. Re-signed WR Dominque Rhymes to a one-year contract.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS — Signed K Brett Lauther to a one-year contract extension through 2020. Re-signed WR Naaman Roosevelt to a one-year contract.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Kendall Calhoun and DB Malik Reaves.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Michael Bunting to Tucson (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled F Curtis Lazar from Stockton (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned RW Denis Gurianov to Texas (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Blake Coleman on injured reserve, retroactive to Feb. 10. Activated F Miles Wood from injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Activated D Justin Schultz off injured reserve.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Called up D Luke Schenn from Utica (AHL).

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed D Matt Finn to a professional tryout agreement.

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Reassigned D Chris Forney to the Tulsa (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Fined Kalamazoo’s Brandon Anselmini an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Feb. 14 game against Fort Wayne.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Loaned M Tommy McCabe to North Carolina FC (USL).

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed F Shinya Kadono.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — Named Steve Sarkisian offensive coordinator,

Promoted Pete Golding to defensive coordinator.

SAINT ROSE — Named Michael Plaisance assistant athletics trainer.

TENNESSEE — Named Derrick Ansley defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. Announced running backs coach Chris Weinke will become quarterbacks coach; receivers coach David Johnson will become the running backs coach and Tee Martin will be the receivers coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.