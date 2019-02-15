Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Sports Transactions

February 15, 2019 5:18 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with OF Max Kepler and SS Jorge Polanco on five-year contracts.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with OF Robbie Grossman on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Daniel Gossett on the 60-day injured list.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Sergio Romo on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Julian Fernandez on the 60-day injured list.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with INF Yangervis Solarte on a minor league contract.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement
FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Released TE Charles Clay.

DETROIT LIONS — Released S Glover Quin, WR Bruce Ellington and LB Nicholas Grigsby.

Canadian Football League

CALGARY STAMPEDERS — Re-signed DB Gump Hayes.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS — Signed WR Nate Behar. Re-signed WR Dominque Rhymes to a one-year contract.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS — Signed K Brett Lauther to a one-year contract extension through 2020. Re-signed WR Naaman Roosevelt to a one-year contract.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Kendall Calhoun and DB Malik Reaves.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Michael Bunting to Tucson (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled F Curtis Lazar from Stockton (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned RW Denis Gurianov to Texas (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Blake Coleman on injured reserve, retroactive to Feb. 10. Activated F Miles Wood from injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Activated D Justin Schultz off injured reserve.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Called up D Luke Schenn from Utica (AHL).

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed D Matt Finn to a professional tryout agreement.

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Reassigned D Chris Forney to the Tulsa (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Fined Kalamazoo’s Brandon Anselmini an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Feb. 14 game against Fort Wayne.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Loaned M Tommy McCabe to North Carolina FC (USL).

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed F Shinya Kadono.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — Named Steve Sarkisian offensive coordinator,

Promoted Pete Golding to defensive coordinator.

SAINT ROSE — Named Michael Plaisance assistant athletics trainer.

TENNESSEE — Named Derrick Ansley defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. Announced running backs coach Chris Weinke will become quarterbacks coach; receivers coach David Johnson will become the running backs coach and Tee Martin will be the receivers coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|22 Federal Data + ML Technical Seminar:...
2|22 AFCEA DC February Luncheon - U.S. Army
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.