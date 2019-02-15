Friday’s Sports Transactions

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Drew Storen on a minor league contract
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with OF Max Kepler and SS Jorge Polanco on five-year contracts.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with RHP Luis Severino on a four-year contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with OF Robbie Grossman on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Daniel Gossett on the 60-day injured list.
MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Sergio Romo on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Julian Fernandez on the 60-day injured list.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with INF Yangervis Solarte on a minor league contract.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
DENVER NUGGETS — Extended the contracts of president of basketball operations Tim Connelly.
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Fired general manager Dell Demps.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Released TE Charles Clay.
DETROIT LIONS — Released S Glover Quin, WR Bruce Ellington and LB Nicholas Grigsby.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Kevin Koger offensive quality control coach and Jason Vrable offensive assistant.
CALGARY STAMPEDERS — Re-signed DB Gump Hayes.
OTTAWA REDBLACKS — Signed WR Nate Behar. Re-signed WR Dominque Rhymes to a one-year contract.
SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS — Signed K Brett Lauther to a one-year contract extension through 2020. Re-signed WR Naaman Roosevelt to a one-year contract.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Kendall Calhoun and DB Malik Reaves.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Michael Bunting to Tucson (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled F Curtis Lazar from Stockton (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned RW Denis Gurianov to Texas (AHL). Recalled C Joel L’Esperance from Texas.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Blake Coleman on injured reserve, retroactive to Feb. 10. Activated F Miles Wood from injured reserve.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Activated D Justin Schultz off injured reserve.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Called up D Luke Schenn from Utica (AHL).
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed D Matt Finn to a professional tryout agreement.
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Reassigned D Chris Forney to the Tulsa (ECHL).
ECHL — Fined Kalamazoo’s Brandon Anselmini an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Feb. 14 game against Fort Wayne.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Loaned M Tommy McCabe to North Carolina FC (USL).
LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed F Shinya Kadono.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed F Fredy Montero to a two-year contract.
ALABAMA — Named Steve Sarkisian offensive coordinator; Brian Baker associate head coach-defensive line; Charles Huff associate head coach-running backs; Charles Kelly associate defensive coordinator-safeties; Kyle Flood offensive line coach; Sal Sunseri outside linebackers coach; and Holmon Wiggins wide receivers coach. Promoted Pete Golding to defensive coordinator.
BARUCH — Named Jacquelyn Furch softball coach.
SAINT ROSE — Named Michael Plaisance assistant athletics trainer.
TENNESSEE — Named Derrick Ansley defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. Announced running backs coach Chris Weinke will become quarterbacks coach; receivers coach David Johnson will become the running backs coach and Tee Martin will be the receivers coach.
