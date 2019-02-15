Listen Live Sports

Friday's Sports Transactions

February 15, 2019
 
BASEBALL
American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Drew Storen on a minor league contract

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with OF Max Kepler and SS Jorge Polanco on five-year contracts.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with RHP Luis Severino on a four-year contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with OF Robbie Grossman on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Daniel Gossett on the 60-day injured list.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Sergio Romo on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Julian Fernandez on the 60-day injured list.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with INF Yangervis Solarte on a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

DENVER NUGGETS — Extended the contracts of president of basketball operations Tim Connelly.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Fired general manager Dell Demps.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Released TE Charles Clay.

DETROIT LIONS — Released S Glover Quin, WR Bruce Ellington and LB Nicholas Grigsby.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Kevin Koger offensive quality control coach and Jason Vrable offensive assistant.

Canadian Football League

CALGARY STAMPEDERS — Re-signed DB Gump Hayes.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS — Signed WR Nate Behar. Re-signed WR Dominque Rhymes to a one-year contract.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS — Signed K Brett Lauther to a one-year contract extension through 2020. Re-signed WR Naaman Roosevelt to a one-year contract.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Kendall Calhoun and DB Malik Reaves.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Michael Bunting to Tucson (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled F Curtis Lazar from Stockton (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned RW Denis Gurianov to Texas (AHL). Recalled C Joel L’Esperance from Texas.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Blake Coleman on injured reserve, retroactive to Feb. 10. Activated F Miles Wood from injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Activated D Justin Schultz off injured reserve.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Called up D Luke Schenn from Utica (AHL).

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed D Matt Finn to a professional tryout agreement.

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Reassigned D Chris Forney to the Tulsa (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Fined Kalamazoo’s Brandon Anselmini an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Feb. 14 game against Fort Wayne.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Loaned M Tommy McCabe to North Carolina FC (USL).

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed F Shinya Kadono.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed F Fredy Montero to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — Named Steve Sarkisian offensive coordinator; Brian Baker associate head coach-defensive line; Charles Huff associate head coach-running backs; Charles Kelly associate defensive coordinator-safeties; Kyle Flood offensive line coach; Sal Sunseri outside linebackers coach; and Holmon Wiggins wide receivers coach. Promoted Pete Golding to defensive coordinator.

BARUCH — Named Jacquelyn Furch softball coach.

SAINT ROSE — Named Michael Plaisance assistant athletics trainer.

TENNESSEE — Named Derrick Ansley defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. Announced running backs coach Chris Weinke will become quarterbacks coach; receivers coach David Johnson will become the running backs coach and Tee Martin will be the receivers coach.

