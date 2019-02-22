Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended free agent minor league pitcher Joshua Payn 50 games following a second positive test for a drug of abuse in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Suspended Los Angeles Angels minor league pitcher Bo Tucker (Orem-Pioneer) 50 games following a second positive test for a drug of abuse in violation of the Program.

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with LHPs Manny Banuelos, Aaron Bummer, Caleb Frare, Jace Fry and Kodi Medeiros; RHPs Ryan Burr, Dylan Cease, Dylan Covey, Carson Fulmer, Lucas Giolito, Ian Hamilton, Michael Kopech, Reynaldo Lopez, Juan Minaya, Jose Ruiz, Jordan Stephens and Thyago Vieira; C Seby Zavala; INFs Yoan Moncada and Jose Rondon; and OFs Micker Adolfo, Luis Alexander Basabe, Ryan Cordell, Nicky Delmonico, Adam Engel, Eloy Jimenez and Daniel Palka on one-year contracts.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ben Lively, C Cam Gallagher, INF Kelvin Gutierrez and OFs Jorge Bonifacio, Brian Goodwin and Brett Phillips.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Signed LHP Dan Jennings to a minor league contract.

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed INF Hanser Alberto off waivers from Baltimore.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed UTL Taylor Hillson and INF Ryan Long.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Alex McCune.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed OF Anthony Brocato and LHP C.J. Schildt.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson on a one-year contract extension.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DB Tavon Young to a three-year contract extension.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Named Reggie McKenzie senior personnel executive.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed DL Tyson Alualu to a two-year contract through the 2020 season.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Named Ivan Lewis strength & conditioning coach; Thomas Garcia, Mark Philipp and Grant Steen strength & conditioning assistant coaches; Austin Davis offensive assistant coach; and Brad Idzik assistant wide receivers. Reassigned Steve Shimko to assistant quarterbacks coach. Promoted David Stricklin to athletic trainer.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed QB Logan Kilgore and DL Andrew Marshall.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Edmonton F Connor McDavid two games for an illegal check to the head of New York Islanders D Nick Leddy during a Feb. 21 game.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Acquired C Matt Duchene from Ottawa for Fs Vitaly Abramov and Jonathan Davidsson and D Julius Bergman.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Harri Sateri from Grand Rapids (AHL). Assigned C Christoffer Ehn to Grand Rapids.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Tyler Gaudet to Milwaukee (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Acquired D Nick Jensen and a 2019 fifth-round draft pick from Detroit for D Madison Bowey and a 2020 second-round draft pick. Re-signed D Nick Jensen to a four-year contract extension.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

DC UNITED — Acquired an International Roster Slot for the 2019 MLS Season from Portland for $100,000 Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) in 2019 and $50,000 General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2020.

ORLANDO SC — Signed G Brian Rowe.

United Soccer League

LOUDOUN UNITED — Signed D Harri Hawkins from Penn FC.

COLLEGE

BAKER — Named Baker Jason Thoren football coach.

IOWA — Announced graduate DL Zach VanValkenburg has transferred from Hillsdale College.

PENN STATE — Signed director of athletics Sandy Barbour through the 2022-23 academic year and announced she will assume the title of vice president for intercollegiate athletics.

TEXAS — Suspended men’s senior basketball G Kerwin Roach II indefinitely for a violation of team rules.

VANDERBILT — Signed football coach Derek Mason, men’s golf coach Scott Limbaugh and bowling coach John Williamson to contracts extensions.

