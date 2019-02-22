Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Sports Transactions

February 22, 2019 6:59 pm
 
3 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended free agent minor league pitcher Joshua Payn 50 games following a second positive test for a drug of abuse in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Suspended Los Angeles Angels minor league pitcher Bo Tucker (Orem-Pioneer) 50 games following a second positive test for a drug of abuse in violation of the Program.

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with LHPs Manny Banuelos, Aaron Bummer, Caleb Frare, Jace Fry and Kodi Medeiros; RHPs Ryan Burr, Dylan Cease, Dylan Covey, Carson Fulmer, Lucas Giolito, Ian Hamilton, Michael Kopech, Reynaldo Lopez, Juan Minaya, Jose Ruiz, Jordan Stephens and Thyago Vieira; C Seby Zavala; INFs Yoan Moncada and Jose Rondon; and OFs Micker Adolfo, Luis Alexander Basabe, Ryan Cordell, Nicky Delmonico, Adam Engel, Eloy Jimenez and Daniel Palka on one-year contracts.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ben Lively, C Cam Gallagher, INF Kelvin Gutierrez and OFs Jorge Bonifacio, Brian Goodwin and Brett Phillips.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Signed LHP Dan Jennings to a minor league contract.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement
National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed INF Hanser Alberto off waivers from Baltimore.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed UTL Taylor Hillson and INF Ryan Long.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Alex McCune.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed OF Anthony Brocato and LHP C.J. Schildt.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson on a one-year contract extension.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DB Tavon Young to a three-year contract extension.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Named Reggie McKenzie senior personnel executive.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed DL Tyson Alualu to a two-year contract through the 2020 season.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Named Ivan Lewis strength & conditioning coach; Thomas Garcia, Mark Philipp and Grant Steen strength & conditioning assistant coaches; Austin Davis offensive assistant coach; and Brad Idzik assistant wide receivers. Reassigned Steve Shimko to assistant quarterbacks coach. Promoted David Stricklin to athletic trainer.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed QB Logan Kilgore and DL Andrew Marshall.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Edmonton F Connor McDavid two games for an illegal check to the head of New York Islanders D Nick Leddy during a Feb. 21 game.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Acquired C Matt Duchene from Ottawa for Fs Vitaly Abramov and Jonathan Davidsson and D Julius Bergman.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Harri Sateri from Grand Rapids (AHL). Assigned C Christoffer Ehn to Grand Rapids.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Tyler Gaudet to Milwaukee (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Acquired D Nick Jensen and a 2019 fifth-round draft pick from Detroit for D Madison Bowey and a 2020 second-round draft pick. Re-signed D Nick Jensen to a four-year contract extension.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

DC UNITED — Acquired an International Roster Slot for the 2019 MLS Season from Portland for $100,000 Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) in 2019 and $50,000 General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2020.

ORLANDO SC — Signed G Brian Rowe.

United Soccer League

LOUDOUN UNITED — Signed D Harri Hawkins from Penn FC.

COLLEGE

BAKER — Named Baker Jason Thoren football coach.

IOWA — Announced graduate DL Zach VanValkenburg has transferred from Hillsdale College.

PENN STATE — Signed director of athletics Sandy Barbour through the 2022-23 academic year and announced she will assume the title of vice president for intercollegiate athletics.

TEXAS — Suspended men’s senior basketball G Kerwin Roach II indefinitely for a violation of team rules.

VANDERBILT — Signed football coach Derek Mason, men’s golf coach Scott Limbaugh and bowling coach John Williamson to contracts extensions.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.