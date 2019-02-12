Listen Live Sports

Frye carries Bowling Green past Central Michigan 79-72

February 12, 2019 10:16 pm
 
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Dylan Frye scored 23 points as Bowling Green topped Central Michigan 79-72 on Tuesday night. Justin Turner added 20 points for the Falcons. Turner also had six rebounds for the Falcons.

Demajeo Wiggins had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Bowling Green (17-7, 9-2 Mid-American Conference).

Shawn Roundtree had 20 points for the Chippewas (16-8, 5-6). David DiLeo added 15 points. Larry Austin Jr. had 13 points and eight assists.

The Falcons improve to 2-0 against the Chippewas on the season. Bowling Green defeated Central Michigan 97-87 on Jan. 12. Bowling Green matches up against Northern Illinois on the road on Saturday. Central Michigan takes on Ohio at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

