The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Funeral donated for man killed in Boeheim crash

February 27, 2019 10:11 am
 
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The funeral for a man who was struck and killed by a vehicle driven by Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim is being held at no cost to the family.

Manager Jan Maloff of A. Dewitt Memorial Funeral Homes says businesses have donated the funeral, cremation and flowers for 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez.

Services will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home in Syracuse and be open to the public.

Police say Boeheim struck Jimenez with his car Feb. 20 while trying to avoid a disabled vehicle.

Jimenez was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. Another man suffered minor injuries.

Boeheim previously said he and his wife, Juli, “extend our deepest sympathies to the Jimenez family.”

