Funeral held for man accidentally hit by Syracuse coach

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A New Yorker who was fatally struck by a vehicle driven by Syracuse University’s basketball coach was remembered as family man who loved life.
The funeral for 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez was held in Syracuse Thursday evening. Area businesses donated the funeral costs.
Police say Coach Jim Boeheim (BAY’-hym) accidentally struck Jimenez on Feb. 20 while trying to avoid a disabled vehicle.
Yurisandy Jimenez Arrastre tells Syracuse.com that her father loved to cook and joke with his grandchildren.
The Florida resident says she had a long phone call with her father on the night he died. They talked about her three children.
Jimenez lived in the United States for 20 years. He was a native of Cuba.
Boeheim and his wife have extended their “deepest sympathies to the Jimenez family.”
