The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Funk scores 25 to lead Marist over Niagara 79-58

February 8, 2019 9:53 pm
 
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Funk had 25 points as Marist easily defeated Niagara 79-58 on Friday night.

Funk shot 9 for 12 from the field, including 7 of 9 on 3-pointers.

Darius Hines had 12 points and six assists for Marist (10-14, 5-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Aleksandar Dozic added 11 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Marist posted a season-high 21 assists.

Niagara scored 28 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Raheem Solomon had 16 points for the Purple Eagles (11-13, 4-7). James Towns added 11 points. Marvin Prochet had 11 points.

Marist takes on Quinnipiac on the road next Friday. Niagara faces Iona on the road on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

