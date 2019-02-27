Listen Live Sports

Furman looks for road win vs Samford

February 27, 2019 6:45 am
 
Furman (22-6, 11-5) vs. Samford (16-13, 6-10)

Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman looks for its third straight win over Samford at Pete Hanna Center. Samford’s last win at home against the Paladins came on Jan. 31, 2015.

LEADING THE WAY: Samford’s Josh Sharkey has averaged 16.8 points, 7.5 assists and 2.7 steals while Ruben Guerrero has put up 13.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks. For the Paladins, Matt Rafferty has averaged 17.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists while Jordan Lyons has put up 16.3 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Sharkey has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Samford field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 35 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Samford is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Bulldogs are 10-13 when opponents score more than 61 points.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Samford’s Brandon Austin has attempted 187 3-pointers and connected on 42.8 percent of them, and is 10 for 28 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Samford has attempted the second-most free throws among all SoCon teams. The Bulldogs have averaged 20.2 free throws per game this season and 23.3 per game over their last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

