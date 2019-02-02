Game-by-Game Results

|AFC Champion
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
|WON 11, LOST 5
|Regular Season
|27 Houston
|20
|20 at Jacksonville
|31
|10 at Detroit
|26
|38 Miami
|7
|38 Indianapolis
|24
|43 Kansas City
|40
|38 at Chicago
|31
|25 at Buffalo
|6
|31 Green Bay
|17
|10 at Tennessee
|34
|27 at N.Y. Jets
|13
|24 Minnesota
|10
|33 at Miami
|34
|10 at Pittsburgh
|17
|24 Buffalo
|12
|38 N.Y. Jets
|3
___
|Divisional Playoffs
|41 L.A. Chargers
|28
|AFC Championship
|37 at Kansas City OT
|31
___
|NFC Champion
|LOS ANGELES RAMS
|WON 13, LOST 3
|Regular Season
|33 at Oakland
|13
|34 Arizona
|0
|35 L.A. Chargers
|23
|38 Minnesota
|31
|33 at Seattle
|31
|23 at Denver
|20
|39 at San Francisco
|10
|29 Green Bay
|27
|35 at New Orleans
|45
|36 Seattle
|31
|54 Kansas City
|51
|30 at Detroit
|16
|6 at Chicago
|15
|23 Philadelphia
|30
|31 at Arizona
|9
|48 San Francisco
|32
|Divisional Playoffs
|30 Dallas
|22
|NFC Championship
|26 at New Orleans OT
|23
