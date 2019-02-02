Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Game-by-Game Results

February 2, 2019 2:04 pm
 
AFC Champion
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
WON 11, LOST 5
Regular Season
27 Houston 20
20 at Jacksonville 31
10 at Detroit 26
38 Miami 7
38 Indianapolis 24
43 Kansas City 40
38 at Chicago 31
25 at Buffalo 6
31 Green Bay 17
10 at Tennessee 34
27 at N.Y. Jets 13
24 Minnesota 10
33 at Miami 34
10 at Pittsburgh 17
24 Buffalo 12
38 N.Y. Jets 3

___

Divisional Playoffs
41 L.A. Chargers 28
AFC Championship
37 at Kansas City OT 31

___

NFC Champion
LOS ANGELES RAMS
WON 13, LOST 3
Regular Season
33 at Oakland 13
34 Arizona 0
35 L.A. Chargers 23
38 Minnesota 31
33 at Seattle 31
23 at Denver 20
39 at San Francisco 10
29 Green Bay 27
35 at New Orleans 45
36 Seattle 31
54 Kansas City 51
30 at Detroit 16
6 at Chicago 15
23 Philadelphia 30
31 at Arizona 9
48 San Francisco 32
Divisional Playoffs
30 Dallas 22
NFC Championship
26 at New Orleans OT 23

