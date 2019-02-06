Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Game Winner among 362 horses eligible for Triple Crown

February 6, 2019 12:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Unbeaten Game Winner, winner of the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and last year’s 2-year-old champion, is among 362 3-year-old thoroughbreds made eligible during the early nomination period to compete in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes.

Other top horses include Gunmetal Gray, Improbable, Knicks Go, Mucho Gusto and Tax.

Four fillies and 20 horses based outside North America, including 11 from Europe, five from Dubai and four from Japan, also are among the early nominees for the Triple Crown series that opens with the Kentucky Derby on May 4. The Preakness is May 18 and the Belmont is June 8.

It cost owners and trainers $600 to nominate each horse during the early period, which ended Jan. 26. The late period, requiring a payment of $6,000, continues until April 1.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Steve Asmussen led all trainers with 27 nominations. Five-time Derby winner Bob Baffert, Chad Brown and Todd Pletcher each had 17 nominees. Baffert trains Game Winner, Improbable and Mucho Gusto.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.